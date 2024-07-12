Titusville’s Sunday Best Gospel Concert Planned for This Weekend

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Titusville’s Sunday Best Gospel Concert will be held Sunday, July 14 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, 1101 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211.

“It’s always been a service, not a competition, never a competition. We just want to come together to lift the name of Jesus in song,” said Keith Mims, organizer. “[The mission is] bringing the community together with gospel concert that someone’s life might be helped, changed, blessed, saved, or encouraged.”

Every year, choirs are invited to the worship service and this year’s event will include performances by Dr. Allen Pruitt Jr. and Call II Worship, along with Voices of Victory, Olivet Monumental Baptist Church Mass Choir, Hardy Men of Distinction Male Chorus of 6th Avenue Baptist Church, and New Hope Baptist Church led by Mike Mays.

“We started the concert at a little small church in Titusville, Green Liberty Baptist, Church where my brother, Rev. Ronald Mims, served as the pastor,” said Mims, adding, “when we first started the crowd was so huge we knew that we had something very special. We had to stop letting people into the church.”

In addition, there will also be a giveaway of more than $25,000 in gifts and prizes that include luxury handbags and premium human hair wigs.

“We don’t give away just one or two of these items. We’re giving away 12 designer bags like Louis Vuitton, Brahman, Gucci, Coach, Marc Jacobs, and Fendi. As well as 12 human hair wigs, 12 40-inch flat screen televisions and 150 pairs of children’s footwear like Nike and Puma,” said Mims.

Mims, 67, has been giving back to the greater Birmingham for decades as owner of Vie’s Children’s Shoes at the Heritage Towne Centre in Woodland Park and the voice of Legion Field.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

