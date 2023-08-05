EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most-Searched Tickers On Zenger News Pro In July – See Where Tesla, Carvana, Rivian, Nikola And More Rank

By Chris Katje

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Zenger News Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.





Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Zenger News Pro during July 2023.

Year-to-date and 52-week ranges are based on July 31 prices.

1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Month End Price: $267.43

52-Week Range: $101.81 to $314.67

YTD Return: +147.4%

June Search Rank: 1st

First Half 2023 Search Rank: 2nd

Second Quarter Search Rank: 2nd

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Zenger News Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers. LUKE CHESSER/UNSPLASH

2. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY)

Month End Price: $457.79

52-Week Range: $348.11 to $459.44

YTD Return: +20.2%

June Search Rank: 2nd

First Half 2023 Search Rank: 1st

Second Quarter Search Rank: 1st

3. Cavana Co (NYSE: CNVA)

Month End Price: $45.95

52-Week Range: $3.55 to $58.08

YTD Return: +892.4%

June Search Rank: 5th

First Half 2023 Search Rank: 12th

Second Quarter Search Rank: 11th

4. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN)

Month End Price: $27.64

52-Week Range: $11.68 to $40.86

YTD Return: +59.4%

June Search Rank: Not in Top 20

First Half 2023 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Second Quarter Search Rank: Not in Top 20

5. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD)

Month End Price: $114.40

52-Week Range: $54.57 to $132.83

YTD Return: +78.7%

June Search Rank: 4th

First Half 2023 Search Rank: 7th

Second Quarter Search Rank: 4th

6. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA)

Month End Price: $467.29

52-Week Range: $108.13 to $480.88

YTD Return: +226.4%

June Search Rank: 3rd

First Half 2023 Search Rank: 3rd

Second Quarter Search Rank: 3rd

7. Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ: PWM)

Month End Price: $14.79

52-Week Range: $4.60 to $31.88

YTD Return: New IPO $5 in July

June Search Rank: Not in Top 20

First Half 2023 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Second Quarter Search Rank: Not in Top 20

8. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Month End Price: $196.45

52-Week Range: $124.17 to $198.23

YTD Return: +57.1%

June Search Rank: 7th

First Half 2023 Search Rank: 4th

Second Quarter Search Rank: 7th

9. Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR)

Month End Price: $2.06

52-Week Range: $1.65 to $13.18

YTD Return: -78.6%

June Search Rank: Not in Top 20

First Half 2023 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Second Quarter Search Rank: Not in Top 20

10. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

Month End Price: $98.61

52-Week Range: $31.55 to $116.30

YTD Return: +193.5%

June Search Rank: 18th

First Half 2023 Search Rank: 19th

Second Quarter Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Related Link: Top 10 Most Searched Tickers On Zenger News Pro In Q1 2023: Tesla, Apple, AMC, DWAC And More

Honorable Mentions

The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Zenger News Pro in July 2023:

11. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)

12. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

13. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

14. PainReform (NASDAQ:PFRX)

15. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)

16. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ)

17. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

18. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR)

19. C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)

20. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: EDTX)

The month of July saw several changes to the leaderboard of most-searched tickers with Rivian Automotive making the biggest jump from outside the top 20 to fifth place for the month. The increase came as the electric vehicle sector saw increased focus and the company reported second-quarter production and delivery figures in the month.

New IPO Prestige Wealth and Gorilla Technology Group also joined the top ten after previously ranking outside the top 20.

Coinbase made a leap from 18th in June up to 10th place, ranking in the top 10 for the first time in months.

Falling out of the top ten in July were C3.ai, U Power (NASDAQ: UCAR), Amazon.com and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ: ATI).

C3.ai has been a leading ticker for several months in 2023 as attention on artificial intelligence stocks has increased from traders. The fall to 19th place in July could signal a lower focus on the sector or investors finding new targets.

Nikola made a surprise entry in the top 20, which comes as the stock saw a surge in its share price thanks to several news items and investors hoping for a short squeeze with the stock having a high percentage of its float short.

Produced in association with Benzinga