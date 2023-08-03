Google Cloud Validates Celo Network, Boosting Security And Blockchain Adoption

By Murtuza Merchant

Google Cloud has become a validator on the Celo network, a move that is set to bolster the network’s security.





Google Cloud now joins a diverse group of validators, including Deutsche Telekom and impactMarket, in validating the Celo platform.

This collaboration is part of a broader effort to scale blockchain technology for mainstream adoption.

Recently, the Celo community voted in favor of transitioning from an independent layer-1 blockchain to an Ethereum layer-2 solution.

To facilitate this transition, cLabs will use Google Cloud’s Blockchain Node Engine, a fully managed node-hosting service.

People arriving at the Google Cloud region launching event in Doha at Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, Qatar, 22 May 2023. With the addition of Google Cloud as a validator on the Celo network, the security of the latter is expected to improve. In validating the Celo platform, Google Cloud has now joined a varied collection of validators, which also includes impactMarket and Deutsche Telekom. NOUSHAD THEKKAYI/NUR PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

This service will streamline node operations for participants in the Celo network, ensuring reliable and secure transaction relays.

The Celo ecosystem currently includes over 1,000 projects in more than 150 countries. Among these are decentralized applications (dApps) such as the universal basic income (UBI) distributor GoodDollar and community inclusion currencies (CICs) on Grassroots Economics.

Xochitl Cazador, Celo head of ecosystem growth, praised the partnership, stating, “Google Cloud and the Celo Foundation have a shared mission to leverage blockchain technology and innovation to bolster sustainable solutions for everyday people and the planet.”

Google Cloud director Carlos Arena echoed these sentiments, stating, “At Google Cloud, we’re focused on strengthening the Web3 ecosystem by offering founders and developers the tools they need to scale their applications.”

The Celo Foundation continues to be a founding partner in Google Cloud’s new Web3 startup program, which offers up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years and up to $1 million in grants allotted by the Celo Foundation for future mission-driven projects.

The partnership between Google Cloud and Celo was initially aimed at supporting sustainability-focused startups in the Celo ecosystem with cloud infrastructure for building and scaling Web3 applications.

