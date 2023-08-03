In Today’s Top Stories Related To Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), 

By Mohit Manghnani

In response to stricter regulations on generative AI in China, Apple has removed over a hundred ChatGPT-like apps from its China store, according to Zenger News reports. This action is aimed at mitigating potential legal risks, such as copyright infringement lawsuits and government investigations. The move underscores Apple’s commitment to adhering to local regulations and safeguarding its business interests in China.





Customers walk past the Apple Store in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China. Apple has removed over a hundred ChatGPT-like apps from its China store, Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) has announced plans to offer Apple TV+ programming on its flights, Apple is set to release its Q3 results, a critical moment for investors. CFOTO/FUTURE PUBLISHING VIA GETTY IMAGES.

Supply Chain News: Air Canada to Offer Apple TV+ Programming

Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) has announced plans to offer Apple TV+ programming on its flights, enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers. This partnership with Apple is part of Air Canada’s ongoing efforts to provide innovative and high-quality services to its customers. The move will allow passengers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment options during their journey, further solidifying Air Canada’s commitment to customer satisfaction, according to Zenger News.

According to the BNN Bloomberg, the airline says the deal, which comes into effect immediately, puts its entertainment offerings on track to grow by 95 per cent since last year. “We continually evaluate opportunities to expand our entertainment and introduce exclusive, current content that our customers will love,” said John Moody, managing director of Product Design at Air Canada, in a news release.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to catch up on their favorite Apple TV+ shows or discover new hits during their flight.” said the Managing Director.

The move follows Air Canada’s recent deal with Mattel to bring family content to its in-flight entertainment and its expansion into live television in English and French.

Competition News: Apple’s Q3 Results Awaited Amid High Expectations

According to the Proactive Investors Reports, Apple Inc. cheerleaders will see its quarterly results on Thursday (August 3) as an opportunity to underscore the resilience of the business. However, there is a growing groundswell of opinion, based on recent downward earnings revisions, that wonders whether the fundamentals fully underpin the tech Goliath’s heady $3 trillion valuation.

Apple is set to release its Q3 results, a critical moment as investors question the fundamentals behind the company’s $3 trillion valuation. Analysts expect Apple to post strong iPhone revenues for the quarter, driven by demand for the iPhone 14 and growth in the Chinese market. Additionally, Apple’s Services business is expected to see a reacceleration, with estimates placing its overall worth between $1.3 trillion and $1.4 trillion.

Despite some concerns and contrasting opinions, Apple’s performance in China, strong iPhone demand, and the potential growth of its Services business suggest a positive outlook for the company, according to the Proactive Investors reports.

Produced in association with Benzinga

Edited by Eunice Anyango Oyule and Judy J. Rotich