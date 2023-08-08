NABJ Draws 3,644 to Birmingham – 2nd Highest Ever for a Journalists’ Convention

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

The final tally was 3,644. That’s how many journalists showed up in Birmingham Aug. 2-6 for the National Association of Black Journalists convention. That total is second only to the 2019 convention in Miami.

Carla Wade, President, Birmingham Association of Black Journalists said the convention “turned out to be a bigger success than anyone, except the BABJ, expected. I have heard nothing but positive feedback on the convention and our Still Making Magic scholarship event.”

In a letter to local members, Wade said the chapter “shined because of the vision of its past leadership and because of its present membership, which was never content to do the bare minimum, instead striving to go the extra step to present BABJ and by extension Birmingham in the best way possible.”

This was the first time Birmingham had been a location for the national convention which featured more than 200 sessions, panels and workshops; nearly 90 career fair companies/organizations and 17 breakfasts, luncheons and receptions.

