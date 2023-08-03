Opening Ceremony Highlights First Full Day of 2023 NABJ Convention in Birmingham

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Journalists, media executives, educators, communications and marketing professionals, students and others begin arriving in Birmingham Wednesday for the 2023 National Association of Black Journalists Convention and Career Fair.

An opening ceremony was held Wednesday evening with a video presentation from President Joe Biden and speeches by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Dorothy Tucker, president of the NABJ.

This is the first time Birmingham has been a location for the national convention which will feature more than 200 sessions, panels and workshops; nearly 90 career fair companies/organizations and 17 breakfasts, luncheons and receptions.

The gathering, August 2-6 at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), comes during the 60th year commemoration of the Civil Rights Marches in the city and will attract industry leaders, innovators, and influencers in media and other fields.

