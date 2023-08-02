People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

FROM ALL OF US… TO ALL OF YOU …

WELCOME "NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS!"

…Enjoy your visit in Alabama, in Birmingham! Come Back Soon!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**BIRMINGHAM ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS hosts the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of BLACK JOURNALISTS (over the weekend starting today) at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 5 – 9 p.m. Come out, meet and greet them.

**The 5TH QUARTER@BODEGA on 5th, 7 p.m. with Cocktails & Connections hosted by JAY HARRIS & MIKE HILL presented by JAZZNET during the NABJ Convention. Call 205-873-4572 or jazznetbham.com for more.

**THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS CONFERENCE is in Birmingham this weekend.

**WEST END ALUMNI GATHERING – RUN IT BACK, 5 p.m. at Platinum with Free Dinner Buffet and Drink Specials before 10 p.m.

**MARA NAGRA, PLEASANT VALLEY and PURE ED at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**Look for SLOSS TECH Conference.

**LISA RAYE MCCOY is hosting the Jacquelyn’s Jewels 2023 Jazz Concert featuring Six Time Grammy Nominee – THE BAYLOR PROJECT, 6:30 p.m. at Alys Stephens Center benefitting the Maranathan Academy.

**ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**UNDEAD CROW WITH LOVE THE HATE at The Nick.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**EMO NITE at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**MOUNTAIN BROOK MARKET DAY, 8 a.m. in Mountain Brook Village.

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields in Hoover.

**BACK TO SCHOOL GIVE-A-WAY, Noon- 4 p.m. at 3917 Avenue I 35218. Call 205-223-1160.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**DRUMMING BIRD & ANDREW MONTANA at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO OLD SCHOOL R&B featuring YUNG VOKALZ AND THE MOVEMENT at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with GW HENDERSON, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**B.A.M. with TRAPPR KEEPR at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**SEVEN YEAR WITCH with THE MUMMY CATS & BLOOD MOON RIOT at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**NO CULTURE, GREG LEE & DANNY HAMMONS at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**BLUES NIGHT with VOCALIST SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**GIRLS OF THE DEAD: BLOOD MOON RIOT, SKOAL, SICKFUCKS and MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

SPOTLIGHT –

**MARSHALL LATIMORE – The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is honoring one of Birmingham’s finest – MARSHALL LATIMORE. Latimore was a NABJ VISUAL TASK FORCE (VTF) Member, an editor of the Atlanta VOICE for years and he made an impression on many. YOU ARE INVITED… BRUNCH & BID, 11 a.m. Saturday at Avenue D at 3008 4th Avenue South that will honor this legend for all that he has done in media, with sharing the newsworthy information to the masses and opening the door for so many. Support this Scholarship effort for future journalists.

NEWS TO USE…

**Hasbro is officially licensing a Birmingham Monopoly board game! Atlantic City squares on the board will be replaced by well-established Birmingham businesses, nonprofits and landmarks. If you’d like to see Sidewalk on there, help us vote! Suggest the Sidewalk Cinema + the Sidewalk Film Festival to birmingham@toptrumps.com.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…IN ALABAMA…

**DAY TRIPS IN ALABAMA – ALDRIDGE GARDENS is a 30 acres beautiful garden in Hoover, Alabama. The garden features a variety of flowers, including gorgeous hydrangeas. One of these hydrangeas is the Snowflake Hydrangea, which was discovered, by Mr. Aldridge and his father in 1969. It is considered hoover’s official flower. There is a half mile walking trail which surrounds a picturesque lake. It is home to more than 90 species of birds, incredible water features and a collection of whimsical sculptures. If you are an outdoor lover, you will love the Aldridge Gardens. FREE. Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, AL 35216.

**BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS – Not too far away from downtown is the Birmingham Botanical Gardens that has more than 12,000 plants of 1,500 species. It is an outdoor attraction that is Alabama’s largest museum. It is also Birmingham’s most beautiful outdoor location. The gardens features 25 unique gardens, including its famous Japanese Garden that is known for its red bridge. The Japanese Garden covers 7.5 acres and is breathtakingly beautiful. There is the towering bamboo forest. There are scenic pathways where you will see a variety of sculptures, waterfalls and lakes. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, located at 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, AL 35223. Check it out. Free.

**ALABAMA’S GARDEN TRAIL – The Alabama beautiful gardens and trail begins in Huntsville and ends in Theodore. There are seven gardens: 1. HUNTSVILLE BOTANICAL GARDEN covers more than 100 acres and features the nation’s largest seasonal butterfly house, with specialty gardens and a collection of beautiful nature trails. 2. BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS covers 67.5 acres and is open year-round. 3. ALDRIDGE GARDENS covers 30 acres and features a variety of hydrangeas with a six-acre lake. 4. JASMINE HILL GARDENS is in Wetumpka and covers more than 20 acres that features a unique collection of Greek statues. It is often referred to as Alabama’s Little Corner of Greece. 5. DOTHAN AREA BOTANICAL GARDENS covers 50 acres, which includes ponds, trails and a collection of beautiful gardens that include the Outdoor Classroom and the Southern Heirloom Garden. 6. MOBILE BOTANICAL GARDENS covers 100 acres with the largest collection of plants on the Gulf Coast. 7. BELLINGRATH GARDENS in Theodore covers 65 acres which include the Bellingrath Rose Garden, Love Oak Plaza, Mirror Lake and the Great Lawn.

THINGS TO DO IN AUGUST…

**AUGUST 11-13 – REGGAE WEEKEND – IT’S IRIE Y’ALL at Green Park in Dauphin Island, AL.

**AUGUST 19 – JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 22 – 50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 21-27 – 25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

**AUGUST 26-27 TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL.

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…

AT UAB’S ABROMS-ENGEL INSTITUTE FOR THE VISUAL ARTS (AEIVA) –

**NOW through AUGUST 12 – The three exhibitions at AEIVA include: DELIRICO GIBSON: Strings of Gratitude, LAVAUGHAN JENKINS: The Watcher and the Watchman and last VADIS TURNER: She Drank Gold.

AT SIDEWALK FILM CENTER…

**Summer Series: TOY STORY on Thursday at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

**BARBIE on Thursday at 2:30, 5, 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

**COLLEGE NIGHT on Thursday.

**Summer Series: THE OUTSIDERS on Thursday at 8 p.m.

**THE LEAGUE on Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

**CATVIDEO FEST 2023 on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

AUGUST 21-17…Check out the Sidewalk Film Festival.

Go to: sidewalkfest.com for more or visit Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, 1821 2nd Avenue North.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

**AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, through August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

COMING SOON!!!…

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

