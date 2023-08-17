Taste of 4th Ave. Jazz Fest Expands Across 2 Days This Year

urbanimpactbirmingham.org

The 20th Anniversary of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival will take place on August 26 and 27 in the Historic 4th Avenue Business District Downtown Birmingham, AL on 4th avenue north between 18th and 16th street.

Unlike previous festivals this will be held on two days, Saturday, August 26 from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 pm – 8 pm.

The main stage will feature Grammy Award winning David Sanchez on Saturday and Jazz in Pink, an internationally acclaimed all-female, all-star band hailing from Los Angeles, CA on Sunday and more. As well as a wide array of food and merchant vendors that will be in attendance.

Because of the continued success over the past two decades, Urban Impact has created a separate 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization; Taste of Fourth Avenue, Inc. This new organization will produce the Taste of 4th Avenue Festival and accommodate the opportunities to create and produce more cultural and educational events in the historic district and bring vibrancy around the National Monument throughout the year.

As a hub for Black commerce and culture during the days of segregation, the Historic 4th Avenue Business District celebrates the spirit of the district, Urban Impact, Inc., and the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame.

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival, celebrating its 20th year, has become a popular summer staple in the city of Birmingham surrounding states and continues to be presented at no cost. To-date, over 200 nationally and local artists have performed on the main stage to include: Selina Albright, Kim Waters, Ben Tankard, Norman Brown, Euge Groove, Chelsey Green, Dee-Lucas, the Birmingham Heritage Band, Bo Berry, and Eric Essix.

YWCA Central Alabama’s KIDS Kasino Aug. 19

ywcabham.org

YWCA Central Alabama will host KIDS Kasino on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 309 23rd Street North Birmingham, Alabama from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to support children in the metro area. KIDS Kasino is a casual cocktail attire event designed for adults to help raise funds for YWCA’s Child Development Center (CDC), a vital program that provides children with high-quality education in a nurturing and secure environment.

“We are delighted to announce the rebranded event, KIDS Kasino. This fun-filled evening transcends the mere act of fundraising for our Child Development Center; it is an opportunity to support the children and families who would otherwise lack access to quality education and childcare,” said Dr. LaRhonda Magras, CEO of YWCA Central Alabama. “Studies have shown the positive impact of quality childcare programs on the overall health and well-being of families. The funds raised through this event will ensure that those who need it most can benefit from this essential resource. We invite you to join us for a fun filled party with a purpose.”

YWCA Child Development Center is among less than 10 percent of the nation’s early childhood programs that have received accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

Serving children aged six weeks to 5 years old from families experiencing homelessness or low-to-moderate income levels, the CDC offers affordable child care and early learning experiences.

For more information contact the YW at 205-322-9922.

