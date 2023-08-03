Tesla’s Deliveries Surge 83% YoY, Beating Estimates

By Chris Katje

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported second-quarter delivery and production figures on July 2, 2023.





With the latest report, here is a look at how many vehicles Tesla delivered and produced in each quarter dating back to 2019.

Tesla Q2 Deliveries: In the second quarter, Tesla delivered 466,140 units, which was up 83.0% year-over-year. The total deliveries beat the estimate of 446,823 from analysts.

The Model 3 and Model Y represented 446,915 deliveries in the quarter, making up around 86% of all deliveries by the company. The company reported 19,225 Model S and Model X deliveries in the second quarter.

Tesla produced 479,700 units in the second quarter, which was up 85.5% year-over-year.

The electric vehicle leader will report second quarter financial results on July 19 after market close.

The company said it remains on track to hit an internal goal of 1.8 million vehicles delivered for the full fiscal year.

Tesla Production Numbers By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in producing vehicles each quarter dating back to 2019:

Q1 2019: 77,138

Q2 2019: 87,048

Q3 2019: 96,155

Q4 2019: 104,891

Q1 2020: 102.672

Q2 2020: 82,272

Q3 2020: 145,063

Q4 2020: 179,757

Q1 2021: 180,338

Q2 2021: 206,421

Q3 2021: 237,823

Q4 2021: 237,823

Q1 2022: 305,407

Q2 2022: 258,580

Q3 2022: 365,923

Q4 2022: 439,701

Q1 2023: 440,808

Q2 2023: 479,700

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019:

Q1 2019: 63,019

Q2 2019: 95,356

Q3 2019: 971,86

Q4 2019: 112,095

Q1 2020: 88,496

Q2 2020: 90,891

Q3 2020: 139,593

Q4 2020: 180,667

Q1 2021: 184,877

Q2 2021: 201,304

Q3 2021: 241,391

Q4 2021: 308,650

Q1 2022: 310,048

Q2 2022: 254,695

Q3 2022: 343,830

Q4 2022: 405,278

Q1 2023: 422,875

Q2 2023: 466,140

Key Takeaways: A quick look at the figures shows production has increased in each sequential quarter with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdowns and factory restrictions, as well as the first and second quarters of 2022, which were also affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

During its first-quarter financial results, Tesla said it remained on course to meet its goal of production increasing an average of 50% annually.

“We are planning to grow production as quickly as possible in alignment with the 50% CAGR target we began guiding to in early 2021. In some years we may grow faster and some we may grow slower, depending on a number of factors. For 2023, we expect to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8 million cars for the year,” the company said.

