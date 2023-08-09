The Fantasies Kids Have About Future Race Cars

By Charlie Bayliss

Racing cars of the future will be able to fly, “swim” underwater and change color on the go -according to children.





A group of UK-based 1,000 kids, aged six to 10, were asked what they think motorsports will look like in 2043, with some believing the high-tech vehicles will be able to leap over other cars to avoid crashes.

Others think drivers will be able to create a ‘shield’ to protect cars from bumps, have tires that can change themselves and be controlled by the driver’s mind.

Youngsters also think robots will take over the world and eventually replace humans behind the wheel, however, 69 percent would still love to meet a real-life racing driver.

Racing cars of the future will be able to fly, swim underwater and change color on the go according to children. A group of UK-based 1,000 kids, aged six to 10, were asked what they think motorsports will look like in 2043, with some believing the high-tech vehicles will be able to leap over other cars to avoid crashes. NISSAN/SWNS

Nearly one in five (19 percent) want to ask how old they were when they first raced a car, and 12 percent would ask for tips on how to become one themselves.

The research was commissioned to launch Nissan’s EV School series, where Nissan Formula E Team drivers Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz teach kids about the wonderful world of electric vehicles.

Norman Nato said: “It’s important to teach kids about the future and all of them will be driving electric vehicles when they grow up.

“Everything we develop in our Formula E cars is designed to make a better tomorrow.

“We work hard on creating technology that becomes available in electric road cars and it’s exciting for me to be at the forefront of innovation.’’

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found three in 10 youngsters think there will be video-game style sections of the track which give cars a speed boost.

And 21 percent wouldn’t be surprised to see high-tech shifting racetracks, where every lap has a different layout.

It also emerged 27 percent of the kids surveyed watch motorsports on TV, and 44 percent have enjoyed watching an e-Sport.

Sacha Fenestraz said: “The future of Formula E is going to be extremely exciting and it’s great to hear what the next generation of drivers think it will look like.

Racing cars of the future will be able to fly, swim underwater and change color on the go according to children. A group of UK-based 1,000 kids, aged six to 10, were asked what they think motorsports will look like in 2043, with some believing the high-tech vehicles will be able to leap over other cars to avoid crashes. NISSAN/SWNS

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 20 to 30 years, maybe we’ll be able to race in flying cars, but I hope robot drivers don’t replace us.”

Produced in association with SWNS Talker