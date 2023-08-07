Zuckerberg Says Threads Search And Web Coming Soon As App Now Lets You See Your Liked Posts

By Rounak Jain

Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) Threads app continues to receive new features. The latest addition is a new way to check out the posts you have liked.





What Happened: Instagram-powered Threads app’s latest update has added a new feature to the X (formerly Twitter) rival – a one-stop place to view and manage all the posts you have liked.

The feature was available on and off for beta testers over the last week, but Meta has started rolling out more widely now. Here’s how you can view and manage all your likes on Threads:

Tap on the Profile tab at the bottom.Now, tap on the hamburger menu button on the top right to open the Settings menu.Tap on Your Likes.

If this sounds familiar, that is because Instagram already has a similar feature. However, unlike Threads which has it clearly visible, the ‘Your Likes’ option is buried deep in Instagram settings.

In contrast, Twitter has a separate ‘Likes’ tab on the profile page. Moreover, it is accessible to everyone on Twitter instead of just the profile owner, unlike Threads.

Zuckerberg Says More Features Coming Soon: Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg also announced that some of the most-requested features like a desktop version and search are coming in a few weeks’ time.

Making the announcement on Threads, Zuckerberg said, “Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks.”

He also sounded optimistic about Threads’ overall activity after the initial burst in growth in the first week of launch.

“A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long-term app,” he added.

Some of the other features users have been requesting include hashtags and direct messages.

Produced in association with Benzinga