People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**1st ANNUAL 4TH AVENUE FORWARD HOLIDAY MARKET, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the 4th Avenue District.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**REBECCA EGELAND, LEON ROSSEN and LOCAL BRAND at The Nick.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DIVA AND THE GENTLEMAN featuring DEIRDRE GADDIS & JAY LAMBERT at Perfect Note.

**AN ART BY BURX PUNK ROCK SHOW with JUSTIFY THESE SCARS, OVER SEASONS, NO ASYLUM, BRADLEY BELL & JOHNNY DECAY at The Nick.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**31st ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) at the BCRI.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North, hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**FISH FRY AFTER DARK FRIDAY, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Lil Mama’s with music, spades dominoes and more. BYOB.

SATURDAY…

**FAMILY YOGA IN THE GARDENS, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Safe room Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**SAXOPHONIST PHIL DENNY at Perfect Note.

**JESSE RAY AND THE CAROLINA CATFISH WITH SPYDERWULF at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**LET FREEDOM SING, 3:30 p.m., is Honoring The Carlton Reese Unity Choir & The Foot Soldiers at the Boutwell Auditorium featuring Carlton Reese Unity Choir, Ursula Smith Dance Company, Carver-Hudson Choir, Sarah Collins Rudolph and Make IT Happen Theatre Company.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**CYBERDELICS & TW0FIVE COLLECTIVE ARCHEONS at the Nick.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH, Every 4th Sunday at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**TECH TUESDAY – BLACK FRIDAY PARTY, 5 p.m. until at uptown Jazz Lounge at City Walk.

**TERRIFIC TUESDAY – EVERY TUESDAY, 5-10 p.m. at Lil Mama’s Meeting and Event Place featuring BIG DADDY’S Taco Bowls, nachos and ultimate fries with a side of Adult Game Night including music cards, dominoes, chess, tabletop football, UNO and more.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**TRAPT WITH HILL ST. at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**HENRY CRUZ BAND & ORANGE MUDD at The Nick.

**THE VELCRO PYGMIES at Iron City.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU!!!

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THANKSGIVING NIGHT with BUFFALO LEMON PEPPER PROJECT at The Nick.

**MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**ALTHEA RENE at Perfect Note.

**SKEPTIC?, POWERSINK, THE DEVIL’S GOT A HOLD ON ME at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…PLUS…

NEWS TO USE…

GWEN’S SPOTLIGHT –

**LAUGHTER AND THANKSGIVING, next week with Birmingham’s COMEDIAN FUNNY MAINE, COMEDIAN HENRY WELCH and also, THE BAD BOYS OF COMEDY- KELLY KDUBB at the StarDome Comedy Club. Do not miss, a couple of Birmingham’s finest and one of P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy… over the Thanksgiving Weekend. Eat, give thanks and laugh tears of joy, next weekend.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**LOOKING FOR TRAINING, SKILLS PLUS – CORNERSTONE REVITALIZATION FOUNDATION WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT has a Youth Build Program with opportunities that are provided at no cost to eligible participants. Training includes: General Education Development (GED), Construction NCCER CORE and Level 1 Carpentry, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN), Patient Care Technician (PCT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN)/Phlebotomy Combination. Stipends are available for eligible participants. For more info, call 205-925-9750 or 9751.

**KIKSTART, INC. – KikStart, Inc. had a Grand Opening recently. KikStart is a community store and Food Bank in the Water Mark Outlet in Bessemer that is supporting the people with food and give-a-ways every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. You can, also, get brand items at up to 70 percent off. They have meats for grilling, coolers, and lawn chairs. There are free pastries, and free bread every day. There are meat boxes for $10 and so much more! This is a company that supports people and what is going on in the community. KIKSTART helps those that are in need. It sells at a discount to so many others. There are $1 tables on $1 DOLLAR TUESDAY. On Thursday there are $2 Tables, kids toys and more. Check them out at Water Mark Outlet at 4500 Katies Way, Suite 110, Bessemer, AL 35022. If you need chairs or coolers or anything to have for use at a tailgate, then KikStart is where you need to go for things 70 percent off what other stores charge.

**GET COVID-19 TESTS FREE – The U.S. government is providing new (free) COVID-19 tests with deliveries starting October 2. FREE! Order the tests at COVIDTests.gov. Each household can order up to (4) FREE TESTS. The tests should last until the end of the year. This is an effort to prevent future shortages as the winter months come and the rise of coronavirus cases – as well as Flu and RSV- are expected. They will be effective in testing for new variants, including the BA.2.86 variant.

**MONTHLY POP-UP – BE KIND BIRMINGHAM (with you name it), EVERY First Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Titusville Library; Second Wednesday 10 a.m. at West End Library; Third Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Smithfield Library; Fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m. OR 3 p.m. at Five Points Library, and Fourth Wednesday, 4 p.m. at Harrison Park Rec Center.

AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…IN NOVEMBER…

**OPERA ILLUMINATED: A COMPOSER SPOTLIGHT for TOUCH is TODAY, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse on Highland. Join OPERA BIRMINGHAM’S ‘Birmingham Speaks’ series of community conversations; hear insights from CARLA LUCERO, the composer and co-librettist of TOUCH, when she comes to Birmingham to discuss the creation of her new, highly anticipated opera about the lives of Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan. Opera Birmingham General Director KEITH A. WOLFE-HUGHES will lead the discussion. CALEB CLARK joins to perform an excerpt from the opera.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**TODAY… WEEKDAY HIKE – Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Leisurely Weekday Hike in Red Mountain Park. – DETAILS: This is a 3-4 mile hike on a walkable portion of this noteworthy place. Hike from the Red Mountain Park Parking Lot on Lyon Lane to the Grace’s Gap and back. The walking pace for this hike is rated moderately easy since there are some hills to climb. Stop often to catch our breath and note flowers, trees, bird songs and the trail and woods around us. Bring your picnic lunch and plenty of water. Wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the large Red Mountain Park parking lots on the right side of Lyon Lane immediately after you turn right onto Lyon Lane off of the north end of Frankfurt Drive off Lakeshore Parkway. Plan to depart from there shortly thereafter. Information and Trip Leader: Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730.

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Picnic Lunch and Moderate Dayhike at Paul Grist State Park near Selma, Alabama- DETAILS: Paul Grist State Park is one of the state’s most uncrowded, yet scenic state parks containing hills, forests, fields and a large, beautiful, tree-lined lake. Prior to the dayhike, get together at the smaller pavilion right near the park office to eat picnic lunches. Bring your picnic lunch and also $3 per person ($2 for children age 2-6 and seniors age 62 and older) park admission and a beverage for yourself. DAYHIKE DETAILS: Hike rated moderate with a few ups and downs. Total hiking distance is approximately 5.5 miles. Plan to walk around the lake and then walk on additional trails in the park to make the drive time down and back worthwhile. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 9 and over able to walk six miles without complaining are welcome. Bring your picnic lunch and drink and wear sturdy footwear. There is an optional group restaurant dinner after the hike. Reservations not required for this outing. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Depart at 10 a.m. Info and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick email southeasternoutings@gmail.com or telephone 205-631-4680.

**NEXT SUNDAY, Meet 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Easy Walk at Vulcan Trail inside the City Limits of Birmingham- DETAILS: Enjoy an easy walk in the woodlands overlooking Birmingham on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The trail is level, as it is on an old mining railroad right of way just below the crest of Red Mountain. This walk is an ideal activity for those Thanksgiving guests who have been in your house for several days and with whom you are looking for something to do to get them out of the house. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot where you would normally park to visit the statue and Vulcan Park. Plan to depart at 2 p.m. Walk from the big parking lot a short distance down some new stairs to the trail head and then on the trail to Green Springs Highway and back. The formerly unpaved section of the Vulcan Trail has recently been widened and resurfaced. There is no charge to participate in this hike and there is no charge for admission to either Vulcan Park or the trail. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and older able to walk four miles are welcome. After the walk is completed, there will be an optional dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s 11th Avenue Grill at Five Points South. Bring a friend or friends. Share! Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com or 205/631-4680.

FOR ART AND ENTERTAINMENT…

**ENCORE THEATRE AND GALLERY Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary. Check out CHICKEN & BISCUITS: The HILARIOUS BROADWAY COMEDY, through Sunday. It is hilarious! For more go to: www.encorebham.org 213 Gadsden Highway.

THINGS TO DO…IN DECEMBER…

IN BIRMINGHAM…

**GLOW WILD 2023: AN ANIMAL LANTERN, November 17-January 15, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

FOR YOUTH AND EDUCATION…

TIPS TO USE…

**TUTOR NATION is sharing tips that can be used during holiday breaks, school days, as needed or whenever. They help students and families with college and career readiness through tutoring and ACT Prep. Here is ONE TIP- SET CLEAR GOALS – Define what you want to achieve in your study session. (Look for more tips, right here, each week for advice or assistance from Tutor Nation. If you are a parent and your kids need tutoring or if you need more information, contact Tutor Nation at: tutor-nation.com/Home/)

**YWCA GIRLS MENTORING, October through April 2024 in partnership with Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. Accepting young ladies in grades 8th- 12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required. For more, 205-594-4475.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

The Birmingham Business Journal is hosting:

**DECEMBER 6th – Nonprofit Awards and recognizing the people and the nonprofits.

**DECEMBER 7th – CEO AWARDS, 5-7:30 recognizing CEOs who are making a difference.

**DECEMBER 15th – LEADER IN DIVERSITY Company Awards

**DECEMBER 15th – LEADERS IN DIVERSITY – Individual Award

FOR ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NAPPY ROOTS: A TRANSATLANTIC STORY OF HAIR, STRUGGLE, AND LIBERATION through December 30, 2023.

LOOKING AHEAD to 2024…

**CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX – Celebrating its 14th year, the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is set to take place from April 26 to April 28 at the renowned Barber Motorsports Park. As part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, this event showcases the pinnacle of open-wheel racing, attracting top drivers from around the world. Nestled within the picturesque grounds of the Barber Motorsports Park, which is also home to the esteemed Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, this race is a must-see for fans of all ages. Racing enthusiasts and families alike can secure their tickets for this thrilling three-day event, now!!

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

