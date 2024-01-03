Some Birmingham People, Places and Things to Watch in 2024

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

The Birmingham Times

We say goodbye to 2023 and embrace 2024. As we welcome the new year, there are some people, places and things to watch in this next season.

People

Mayor Randall Woodfin will continue to lead efforts to cement the reimagining of a better Birmingham with some recent good news. Birmingham homicides in 2023 dropped for the first time in five years.

Darrell O’Quinn (D5), is the newly-elected Birmingham City Council President who retained the leadership post after not one, but two elections. See the story here.

Writer and educator Salaam Green was recently named Birmingham’s first Poet Laurate.

Arlillian Bush is heir to Bushelon Funeral Home and a 2023 Top 40 Under 40 honoree.

Real estate broker Abra Barnes is a leader in residential and commercial real estate at Barnes and Associates and leads a school developing future real estate professionals.

Physician Dr. Kre Johnson of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics expands her relatable approach to direct healthcare with two practices in Birmingham and in Trussville, while Dr. Mia Cowan of MiBella Wellness Center champions women’s gynecological and total healthcare with her practice.

Places

The City Center, Uptown and Five Points South districts are three locales worth visiting featuring both traditional foods such as soul food, vegan and vegetarian options, and novel cuisine like Japanese, Mediterranean and Thai.

Birmingham’s revitalization has also sparked renovation in neighboring communities, such as the Ensley Entertainment District which features restaurants, lofts and other venues.

For nature enthusiasts, Birmingham’s Rotary Trail (running, walking or biking trail) or take a stroll through the natural landscape of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

As a community known for its Civil Rights movement, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four little girls were killed in a bombing, have helped record those key historical moments.

In Birmingham’s West End community, there’s the Arlington Historic House, a former plantation (built by slaves) turned hosting venue.

The Negro Southern League Museum is a treasure of history regarding Black baseball players.

For those entertainment lovers, there’s The Lyric Theatre or Alabama Theatre in the heart of downtown Birmingham or the family-friendly Birmingham Children’s Theatre.

Things

In recent years, Birmingham’s sports scene has come alive. You can check out a Birmingham Stallions football game or the University of Alabama at Birmingham football game at the newly-built Protective Stadium.

Catch an exciting game with the Birmingham Squadron at their host venue – Legacy Arena. The site will also feature other entertainment options throughout the year.

When the weather warms up, the Birmingham Barons will still serve up homeruns and heroes at Regions Field.

The 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast honoring Dr. King’s legacy is an annual event which, this year, will be hosted at Birmingham Southern College.

For those value a hands-on approach to beautifying the inside and outside their home, Trussville hosts the 2024 Alabama Home and Garden Show in February.

Birmingham Food Plus Culture Fest is back in September 2024 celebrating the city’s culinary and cultural scene.

In late October, the annual Magic City Classic – the largest Classic in the country – comes to Birmingham in grand-stepping, tailgating fashion at Legion Field, complete with post-game entertainment.

Another favorite in October, the annual Greek Food Festival combines great food and entertainment in Birmingham’s Southside.

In November, consider putting the Veteran’s Day Parade to your calendar. The Magic City is known as the founding city for the recognition of veterans and hosts the oldest and largest Veteran’s Day parade through downtown.

For the holiday season, add the Encore Theatre and Gallery on your list of things to do and watch their feel-good, live plays featuring local artists.

