98 Birmingham Promise Scholarships Awarded to High School Seniors Attending Alabama State University

By Kenneth Mullinax/ASU

In an effort to help clear some of the financial hurdles that can impede students from attending college, nearly 100 high school seniors from the Birmingham School System have been awarded Birmingham Promise Scholarships to attend Alabama State University (ASU).

Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise, explained that Promise scholarships allow graduates of Birmingham City Schools to attend any in-state public college or university tuition free, which allows some students to consider attending institutions farther from home, including many Birmingham students who dream of attending an institution such as Alabama State University.

Currently, 98 participants attend ASU.

“I’m proud that so many of our students use their Birmingham Promise scholarship to attend Alabama State,” said Williams. “Our goal ultimately is to build pathways for our students to achieve their dreams and reach their potential, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have always played a key role in providing those opportunities. We are proud to partner with Alabama State to provide these Birmingham graduates with a path to success.”

ASU’s vice president for Institutional Advancement and the executive director of the ASU Foundation, Colonel Gregory L. Clark (retired, U.S. Army) announced that nearly 100 Birmingham seniors have received the Promise scholarships, which can be used to help pay tuition and mandatory fees at Alabama State University upon their admission and enrollment at the acclaimed HBCU.

“These scholarships will give the selected students the opportunity to enhance their individual educations and give them specialized intellectual insight in studying with us to obtain a bachelor’s degree in whatever field of study they may wish to pursue in order to gain educational credentials and develop marketable skills, which will assist them in obtaining successful careers in life,” said Clark, who oversees communications and fundraising for Alabama State University.

On Friday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin delivered his convocation speech at Alabama State University Founder’s Day celebration.

Woodfin and current ASU President Quinton Ross also highlighted the partnership forged between the City of Birmingham and ASU through Birmingham Promise.

“It’s a partnership, but it’s friendship as well,” Ross said. “What you find in Mayor Randall Woodfin is a thought leader. He’s progressive, and he truly wants to make a mark and to provide, not only for the Birmingham area, but for the greater state of Alabama and beyond.”

