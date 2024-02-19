UAB to Host the Camille Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Step Show on Feb. 24

National Pan-Hellenic Council step teams from across the Southeast will compete for scholarship prizes. The fraternity and sorority teams judged the best will each win $1,000.

In stepping or step-dancing, performers use their bodies as instruments. Teams of dancers create complex rhythms and sounds through syncopated footsteps, spoken word, hand claps and more, often with elaborate costumes and music.

The show will start at 7 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1200 10th Ave. South. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for UAB students and employees. For tickets call 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org.

Proceeds will fund the Camille Armstrong Memorial Scholarship as well as the Step Show for the upcoming year. It is presented by the Black Student Awareness Committee, part of UAB Student Affairs’ Student Multicultural and Diversity Programs.

The Camille Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Step Show was established to honor the dreams and aspirations of the late Camille Yvette Armstrong. Armstrong was a UAB student, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a UAB ambassador majoring in political science with plans to graduate in 1986. Months before receiving her degree, she died in a motor vehicle accident. To preserve the memory of her service and love for UAB, a scholarship was established in her honor. Since 1992, this competition is presented each year in her name to deserving African American undergraduate students with career aspirations in law.