Educators, Birmingham Leaders Ink Deal to Send 15 City Students to Japan for Global Studies   

An inaugural group of 15 Birmingham City Schools juniors and sophomores will be headed to Japan this year as part of the International Dual Enrollment Academy (IDEA), a global studies program to equip Birmingham students with the skills, experiences, and relationships to thrive in an interconnected world.

Birmingham Sister Cities, in partnership with Miles College and Birmingham City Schools, made the announcement on Monday. The program runs from May 6 to December 11.

The IDEA program blends dual enrollment coursework at Miles College, extensive cultural enrichment activities, and an immersive travel-abroad experience.

Participating students will earn nine college credit hours, receive a stipend of at least $500 when completed, and have the opportunity to attend the Sister Cities International Youth Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

“International exposure and international opportunity are important factors in students’ college and career readiness,” said Jessica Findley Valentin, Interim Executive Director of Birmingham Sister Cities. “IDEA aims to provide Birmingham students with the tools they need to compete on the world stage and become global ambassadors for our city.”

“It’s really special that the inaugural IDEA cohort is traveling to Japan, as our very first Sister City agreement was signed in April of 1982 with the City of Hitachi, Japan,” said Blair Minyard, Board Chair of Birmingham Sister Cities. “For more than 40 years Birmingham Sister Cities has been working to connect Birmingham with the world, and we’re equally committed to ensuring that this program has a lasting impact on our students, our schools, our city, and our broader global community.”

“The International Dual Enrollment Academy is a testament to Birmingham’s commitment to providing our students with world-class educational opportunities,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “This innovative program will not only prepare our young people for success in a global economy but also help to position Birmingham as a leader in international education.”

Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Birmingham Sister Cities and Miles College to offer this transformative program to our students. IDEA aligns perfectly with our mission to help students achieve excellence while preparing them to succeed in a global society.”

Miles College President Bobbie Knight said, “As the president of the college, I am deeply honored to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. The International Dual Enrollment Academy (IDEA) represents a step forward in our collective mission to equip students with the tools they need to excel in an ever-evolving global landscape.”

Applications are open from March 15 to April 19, 2024, with the program running from May 6 to December 11, 2024.

For more information about the International Dual Enrollment Academy, visit https://birminghamsistercities.org/idea.

