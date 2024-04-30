Lawson State Community College Presents Annual Blue Tape Art Show

Special to The Times



Lawson State Community College Graphic Art Communications Students along with the Computer Aided Drafting and Design Students hosted its annual Blue Tape Art. The show featured graphic illustrations created in blue tape displayed throughout the building.

Graphic Art Communications Instructor Roosevelt Williams III brought greetings, followed by Hank Wade, Computer Aided Design Instructor. Faculty and staff members were introduced by Ms. Pier Wilkerson, Instructor and Chair of Service Careers. Ms. Nancy Wilson, Assistant Dean of Career Technical Education gave greetings and introduced Vice President for Instructional Services Dr. Bruce Crawford, who welcomed everyone to Lawson State Community College. He then shared a few highlights about the programs offered at the institution and gave words of encouragement to the graphic arts and computer aided drafting students as they prepared to unveil their artwork.

“Visitors to this unique art show had the opportunity to see creative works of art rendered entirely with blue painter’s tape. Students have been working hard to conceptualize and create artwork that is limited to tape, and a craft knife to shape it, said Roosevelt Williams, Graphic Art Communications Instructor. “This type of art form is very different from the digital platforms that most of them are used to, so this was indeed a challenge.”

“We hope that the Blue Tape Art Show allowed people to see art in a unique way that isn’t often seen and possibly allows them to become interested in Tape Art. We have been anticipating this and we hope that all of our hard work and differing ideas paid off,” said Daniel Everett, Lawson State student.

There were a variety of blue tape art projects displayed including one of President Barack Obama and another of Lawson State Community College President, Dr. Cynthia T. Anthony. Superheroes, cartoon characters, self-portraits, animals and more were all created out of blue tape. Those in attendance, including Elijah Baker, Communications Engagement and Special Projects Coordinator for the Alabama Community College System, had the opportunity to participate in pealing off some tape to reveal a message.

“The students did an amazing job every piece of artwork was detailed to perfection. The entire program was well executed and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Donna Hatcher, Blue Tape Art Show visitor.

Snacks for the event were provided by the Lawson State Community College Culinary Department. The cookies were designed to look like blue tape artwork and were sealed with a small piece of blue tape.

“The students worked hard to bring pieces of art to life, like you’ve never witnessed before,” said Dr. Crawford. “The Blue Tape Art Show established a new-found respect for tape art. Many in attendance commented that the Blue Tape Art Show should continue for years to come.”

