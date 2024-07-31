Birmingham Celebrates Centennial of 3 Local Black Greek-letter Organizations 

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

A sea of pink, green, blue, and purple brightened City Hall on Tuesday as Birmingham honored the collective centennial anniversaries of three Black Greek-letter organizations in a special photo exhibition celebrating the groups and their service to the City.

Three Legacies, One Century recognizes the collective centennial anniversaries of The TAU Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated; The Alpha Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated; and The Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“Sustaining an organization for 100 years is a major feat that is not easy. It’s not simple, and what’s represented here is the next generation,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said during the unveiling. “The torch has been passed to represent and sustain these organizations. These college-educated African Americans you see standing here have maintained their mission … to serve our community for decades in spite of many challenges.”

Since 1924, each organization has continued to inspire and build up surrounding Birmingham communities through scholarships, education, and serving as role models, the City said.

Pauline Parker, President of Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said seven educated, brave, and courageous women brought the sorority to Birmingham. “They were trailblazers … and we stand on the shoulders of giants,” said Parker, about the current 440 members.

Parker said she hopes that when people visit the exhibit that will inspire younger generations to create change in their communities “to make this world better … to give back to [their] community. We are always lifting people up, so that’s what we want to do.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., an international service organization, was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Birmingham’s Omicron Omega Chapter was chartered on Oct. 24, 1924.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., is an international organization comprised of 225,000 college-educated men, and built primarily on the ideology of promoting brotherhood, scholarship, and service. Over its one hundred plus years of existence, the fraternity has focused on improving the global community through dedicated service. Birmingham’s Tau Sigma Chapter was chartered on Jan. 9, 1924. Joseph Fenderson is the chapter president.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was founded as the first international fraternal organization on the campus of a historically Black college on Nov. 17, 1911, in Washington, D.C. Its cardinal principles are manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. Birmingham’s Alpha Phi Chapter was chartered on July 5, 1924. Robert Averhart is the chapter president.

The Three Legacies, One Century will be on display through September 2024, on Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall. For more information visit www.birminghamal.gov/threelegacies.

