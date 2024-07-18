PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LACEY STURM with ISLANDER, and AMETHYST at Saturn.

**AN EVENING WITH ALEXA FONTAINE & BO LEE at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**JUST FOR KICKS with EUNICE ELLIOTT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**HYDRATE THE CITY with Birmingham Water Works, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kellly Ingram Park. Learn how to infuse your own water and enjoy fresh fruit-infused water. AND next Friday, July 26, at Rickwood Caverns State Park.

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**BE YOUR OWN PET with SICK FUCKS, and NOWHERE SQUARES at Saturn.

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**BESSEMER FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. at 100 14th Street Highway 150.

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT with BELLA DONNA at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with JOE BRANTLEY & THE DAMN RITES at The Nick.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN at the Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**BITCOIN BEBOP, BUKO BOYS, CANNIBAL KIDS & DINNER TIME at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Co. 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

**WAND with JODY NELSON at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**REAL FUNNY BHM COMEDY OPEN MIC, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**TRASHY ANNIE at The Nick.

**OPEN MIC THURSDAY with EUNICE ELLIOTT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**HYDRATE THE CITY with Birmingham Water Works, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at

Rickwood Caverns State Park. Learn how to infuse your own water and enjoy fresh fruit-infused water.

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JACK THE ELBOW, THE HIGH FIDELICS, MORBID ORCHID and TIME BEING at The Nick.

**EVAN HONER – NOWHERE FAST TOUR with LEON MAJCEN at Saturn.

FOR FILM AND MOVIE LOVERS…

**26th ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL opens August 23. The Opening Night Pre-Party begins at 5 p.m., the Opening Night Film begins at 7 p.m. and the Opening Night After-Party begins at 9 p.m. at 1800 Block of 3rd Avenue in front of the Alabama Theatre. The Film is EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS with director TITUS KAPHAR and Bessemer Native ANDRE HOLLAND. The film is about a journey that Tarrell (Played by Holland) a successful Black artist whose life is disrupted by the unexpected return of his estranged father, La’Ron (John Earl Jelks) a recovering addict seeking reconciliation. As Tarrell prepares for a galley show, he struggles with traumatic memories of his childhood and the unresolved pain inflicted by his father. While his mother, Joyce (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) has forgiven La’Ron, Tarrell grapples with the challenge of forgiveness. Both Holland and director Kaphar will be in attendance of the film. The festival is August 19-25 in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**NEXT SATURDAY OUTING, Meet 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Lake Gathering: Swimming, Boating, Picnic, Other Lake Activities at Smith Lake – DETAILS: The center of activities will be the shore of a secluded cove on the lake. You can swim, float, kayak, canoe, and probably go for motorboat rides courtesy of the Adamys. Bring your swim things, river shoes, picnic lunch, drink, towel, and a change of clothes.

Headquarters at the Adamys during the day will be the comfortable, airy, screened in porch of their house. Optional dinner afterwards. Meet 9:45 a.m. at Jack’s at Exit 284 off of I-65 North of Birmingham. Depart at 10 a.m. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 10 and older welcome, but parents are responsible for all risks to their children. Reservations: Not required. More Info: Dan Frederick, email southeasternoutings@gmail.com or call 205/631-4680.

AROUND TOWN…

**TASTY TUESDAYS – ALUMNI S2N JULY LINEUP at Platinum of Birmingham on

TUESDAY – West End, THURSDAY – Jess Lanier and July 30 – McAdory.

IN FLORIDA…

**AUGUST 23 – JAZZ AND THE WORLD at Palladium featuring Diego Figueiredo Tito Puente, Jr., Fred Johnson, Jose Valentino, Ona K and La Lucha with a Side Door VIP Preshow featuring Sokoloski Trombone Project.

**SEPTEMBER 19 – EVY’S ROOTOP CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Evy’s Terrace Bar & Bistro on Clearwater Beach featuring Ashley Smith & The Random Occurrence with Trace Zacur Band featuring Songbird Shella.

**OCTOBER 17-20 – ON THE GREEN IN COACHMAN PARK – BACK TO OUR ROOTS 45th Anniversary with several areas open to the public at No Charge including 15 additional performances on two side stages.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**SEPTEMBER 13 – ZOO GALA SAFARI SOIREE – A black-tie event that is a Safari Soiree for an unforgettable evening filled with elegance, entertainment, exceptional cuisine and majestic animals. SAVE THE DATE!

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 5 – THE REUNION TOUR 2024 with KIRK FRANKLIN, YOLANDA ADAMS, FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP & THE CLARK SISTERS with special guest KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 13 – 85 SOUTH: BIG BUSINESS COMEDY TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

