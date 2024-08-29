PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**OPEN MIC THURSDAYS with EUNICE ELLIOTT, 7 p.m. at StarDome Comedy Club.

**SISTER CITIES SHOWCASE with COMEDIANS FUNNYMAINE AND JOEY LYCETT – From Birmingham, Alabama to Birmingham UK. Live taping to be aired on Skymax in the UK at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**OPEN MIC THURSDAY with EUNICE ELLIOTT.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**LAST WAVE INDIE NIGHT at the Nick featuring ALEXA FONTAINE, DANNY HAMMONS, COLBY REGISTER & TBA at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY THURSDAY LATE NIGHT with GRACE & ANANDA at The Nick Rocks.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE WITH JOSEPH, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

**INSPIRE BANQUET 2024, the Pastoral Anniversary Honoring Rev. D. Kurt Clark, Sr., featuring Dr. A.B. Sutton, 6 p.m. at the Avondale West, on Bessemer Superspeedway, in Midfield.

**THE YELLOW DANDIES, 6 p.m. at Elysian Gardens.

**ROARING 20’s Gatsby Murder, 6:30 p.m. at Arlington historic House and Gardens.

**THE EMO NIGHT TOUR. 8 p.m. at Zydeco.

**GOGOL BORDELLO at Iron City.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO at Saturn.

**BIRMINGHAM ARTWALK 2024, 5 p.m. downtown on 20th Street North.

**THE RUGS, PORTICO, The PSYCHES, 7:30 p.m. at WorkPlay.

**DANIEL CHAMPAGNE, 8 p.m. The Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**BADFLOWER – NO PLACE LIKE HOME TOUR 2024, 7 p.m. at Iron City

**LADIES SOIRAVE at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**PURPLE MADNESS -TRIBUTE TO PRINCE at Iron City.

**LEVELS HOUSE PARTY at Saturn.

**TO INFINITY AND BEYOND AFTERS with DJ LEMON BELOVED Late Night Party, 11:55 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**Q DOT JAXXXON AND FRIENDS at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COLD HARD STEEL and AUTOLITH at Saturn

**CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR JIMMY PALMER at The Nick Rocks.

**BENJAMIN ARMSTRONG at the Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**ZOO CULTURE: THE DELIVERY TOUR , 7:30 p.m. Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALS at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

WEDNESDAY…

**DJ BLESSED DREGS GOTH DANCE NIGHT at Saturn.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! EVERY Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**TAUREN WELLS & DANNY GOKEY- THE TAKEBACK TOUR, 7 p.m. at BJCC.

**HALF DREAM, JUCO & PEOPLE YEARS at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**OPEN MIC THURSDAYS with EUNICE ELLIOTT, 7 p.m. at StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE LIE WITHIN CALLIE – Album Release Party at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**BADFLOWER at Iron City.

**BMR presents MICHAEL MARCAGI at Saturn.

**STEVIE TOMBSTONE with SCOTT IVEY at The Nick Rocks.

**LADIES DOIRAVE at the Nick Rocks.

COMING TO BIRMINGHAM FROM AROUND THE WORLD…

**COMEDY FROM UNITED KINGDOM …TODAY – SISTER CITIES SHOWCASE from Birmingham, England to Birmingham, Alabama at the StarDome Comedy. This is a live taping to be aired on Skymax in the UK. Comedians JERMAINE JOHNSON and JOEY LYCETT will take the stage for a hilarious performance, starting at 7 p.m.

**MUSIC FROM ICELAND – SEPTEMBER 25 – KALEO – PAYBACK TOUR, at the Avondale Brewery. The Icelandic rockers KALAEO will kick their world tour off in the States and is coming to Birmingham. Emerging from Reykavik, KALEO.

THIS WEEK…

**CARIBBEAN MUSIC with TRINI FRESH, DJ PUMPKIN and RICH MUZIC at JAMAICA BAMA REGGAE BLOCK PARTY, 7 p.m. Saturday at Black Creek Tavern in Fultondale, 1731 Decatur Highway. If you love Caribbean food and drink, come and grab a rum punch and pineapple bowl and enjoy the Caribbean Party for Adults ONLY. There will be JERK CHICKEN AND SHRIMP (Specials 7-9 p.m.) Hosted by Rich Muzic, with Island Vibe Beats by TRINI FRESH/DJ PUMPKIN. There is a Limbo Line contest. FOR PARTY BUS INFO, call or text 205-538-1533 OR 205-427-0710. (If you are experiencing any symptoms associated with respiratory illness, including shortness of breath, fever, or cough, they ask that you stay home.)

**MAGIC CITY CLASSIC PARADE REGISTRATION ENDS, Sunday, September 1st. Register at magiccityclassic.com. Join the Streets of downtown Birmingham, Saturday October 26 and prepare to be entertained by the best bands, dance teams and entertainment around. The parade will be led by the McDonald’s float carrying celebrities and the game Ambassador; the parade will be broadcast LIVE on Fox 6 in Birmingham and Gray Television in Huntsville, Montgomery, Dothan and Mobile.

AROUND TOWN….

**SEPTEMBER 7 – PAW PATROL LOVE! “HEROES UNITE” at BJCC.

**SEPTEMBER 7 – BARE HANDS, INC. MEMORIAL ALTER: at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

**SEPTEMBER 7 – END OF ALL, 9 p.m. at The Nick.

**SEPTEMBER 7- LOCAL MAN w/SPC PXMOOR. 8 – 11:55 p.m. at Elysian Gardens.

**SEPTEMBER 8 – BITTER CALM with MOOD ROOM & MIGHTY MENACE, 8 p.m. at Earth Libraries on 41st Street North at Saturn.

**SEPTEMBER 8 – BILMURI, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

**SEPTEMBER 13 – 2024 Arts Block Party, 5 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD…

**SEPTEMBER 16 – FOOD TRUCK INFORMATIONAL SESSION, 2 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Visitors Center, 20-32nd Street North. Learn the new mandatory requirements coming this fall. The new permitting process for 2025, Updates on Magic City Classic and business licensing, and more. Register at: register@birminghamal.gov. For more information, go to www.birminghamal.gov/foodtruck.

FOR ART LOVERS….

**SEPTEMBER 28 – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival & Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center.

FOR NATURE LOVERS…

FRESHWATER LAND TRUST will have a few things for you to get involved in during the coming month, starting today…

**TODAY – INAUGURAL ‘CALL ME TRIMTAB’ event will highlight TrimTabs in our community, 5 p.m. for a panel discussion and short-film viewing that showcases the TrimTabs that care for our rivers and waterways. Panelists include Cindy Lowry, Rusha Smith, Jake Lasseter, Charles Scribner and David Butler.

**SEPTEMBER 14 – MULGA LOOP ROAD, 10 a.m. 12 p.m. you can join neighbors for the litter Clean-Up at Mulga Loop and surrounding roadways. It is focused on removing litter from the roadways to prevent litter being washed by rain or carried by wind into Village Creek and Bayview Lake. Volunteers are asked to drive to a designated area and work in groups. Certificates for 8 hours of community service will be available after event. Materials are provided: t-shirts, safety vests, gloves, trash bags, trash grabbers and bottled water. Register at Minor Community Center, 3105 Church Avenue, 35224. For more info, contact Jefferson County’s Stormwater Program at 205-325-8741.

**SEPTEMBER 20 – ANNUAL ENDANGERED SPECIES TOUR, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. will go to six unique sites throughout Jefferson County to observe the endangered fish: watercress, rush and vermilion darters. Presenters include Bernie Kuhajda of the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute, Jeffrey Drummond from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Charlie Scribner from Black Warrior plus more. The Alabama Forestry Foundation will provide lunch. Register FREE. Transportation and lunch is provided with registration.

**ADOPT-A-TRAIL Program is for families, neighborhoods, business groups of all kinds to help keep the RED ROCK TRAIL SYSTEM clean, safe and enjoyable. Possible trails include: Shades Creek Greenway, high Ore Line West and Birmingham Eastside Ecogardens. Contact Savannah at savannah.thompson @freshwaterlandtrust.org.

FOR YOUTH…JOBS AND CAREERS… PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!

**TOMORROW IS THE LAST DAY —LEAD EARLY BIRMINGHAM 2024-2025 COHORT APPLICATION deadline is August 30. Apply at www.bhamyouthfirst.or/leadearly. This is for families and children ages birth through five. To learn more visit bhamyouthfirst.org/leadearly-birmingham/ OR call 205-320-0879 OR email: dys@birminghamal.gov.

**SAFE HAVEN INITIATIVE AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM is Monday through Wednesday for grades K-5 beginning September 9, 3:30- 7 p.m. that will provide reading initiative, chess club, homework help, creative writing and tutoring. It will be in Central Park, Ensley, Memorial, Hawkins, Fountain Heights, or ML King. Call 205-254-2391 for location and more information. This is a Birmingham Parks and Recreation After School Program.

**FALL TRADE EXPO 2024 – Looking for career opportunities? Then this is for you. UAB’s TRIO Educational Opportunity Center’s Fall Trade Expo 2024 is September 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with plumbing, GED, CNA, PST, CDL, Cosmetology, welding and more, at the Birmingham downtown Library, at 2100 Park Place North. Sign up for a trade or apply for a job. For more information, contact Rico Drakes at 205-224-7571 or rdrakes@uab.edu.

**STRIVE BIRMINGHAM, a 10 week, NO COST PROGRAM to start a career in Healthcare and Office Operations. Program includes training, certifications and job placement assistance, earn-as-you-learn incentives for students and lifetime support services for graduates. Strive helps people facing the biggest societal barriers to employment obtain the training and support they need to build a career. Visit www.strive.org/birmingham OR contact birmingham@strive.org.

**BETTERHELP – Think Big Foundation and BetterHelp are bringing you free therapy. Betterhelp removes the traditional barriers to therapy to give everyone access to affordable and convenient mental health care – 100% online. Think Big Foundation has partnered with BetterHelp to offer 3-months of free therapy to support you and give you a head start on your mental wellness journey. Starting therapy for the first time is something to be proud of, but it can also feel daunting. Here are a few reminders about the process: Your therapist isn’t here to judge you. BE honest and be authentically you. It’s ok to start therapy even if you feel like you don’t have lots to talk about. Figuring out your goals is part of the process. Your therapist cares about who you are and how you’re doing. The relationship between you is where a lot of the most important work happens. Switching therapists is totally ok. You can switch anytime and as many times as you need to find the right fit. Go to betterhelp.com/voucher and type in: think-big. Have a question? Email contact@betterhelp.com.

**BIRMINGHAM CAREER CENTER WORK BASED LEARNING is short-term training on the job for young adults. Employers benefit also. Information of what or how you can help is available. Young adults develop occupational skills through worksite instruction & supervised job tasks in a structured, paid work experience. (Earn while you learn.) It is available to in-school and out-of-school youth and can be part time, full-time, internship, summertime and more. Go to the Birmingham Career Center, 3216 4th Avenue S, Birmingham, 35222 OR Call 205-582-5200. TODAY!

**BE THE PEACE COMMON GROUND INITIATIVE will help empower youth in Birmingham City Schools. Common ground is a restorative justice program.

**BROOKS LAW GROUP CAR ACCIDENT SCHOLARSHIP is accepting application for their annual Car Accident Scholarship. It is open to high school seniors and undergraduate students. The deadline for applications is December 31. The scholarship amount that will be awarded is $1,000.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

