PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**TAUREN WELLS & DANNY GOKEY- THE TAKEBACK TOUR, 7 p.m. at BJCC.

**HALF DREAM, JUCO & PEOPLE YEARS at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE LIE WITHIN CALLIE – Album Release Party at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY LATE NIGHT with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE WITH JOSEPH, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

**BMR presents MICHAEL MARCAGI at Saturn.

**STEVIE TOMBSTONE with SCOTT IVEY at The Nick Rocks.

**Late Night with DJ JACK BAMA at the Nick. at the Nick Rocks.

**BADFLOWER – NO PLACE LIKE HOME TOUR 2024, 7 p.m. at Iron City

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville at with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**PAW PATROL LOVE! “HEROES UNITE” at BJCC.

**HIDDEN IMPACT Poetry, Performance & Exhibition with EDDIE MELTON, NEKO LINDA GRIMM TRIBUTE, 7 p.m. at the East Village Arts of Birmingham.

**BARE HANDS, INC. MEMORIAL ALTER: at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

**END OF ALL & SICK IN THE SUMMER, 9 p.m. at The Nick.

**LOCAL MAN w/SPC PXMOOR. 8 – 11:55 p.m. at Elysian Gardens..

**TOMMY PRINE at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

SUNDAY…

**PASTOR’S APPRECIATION DAY for Rev. Eric Walker, Pastor, 10 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 4217 School Street in Adamsville, AL 35225.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing

**BITTER CALM with MOOD ROOM & MIGHTY MENACE, 8 p.m. at Saturn.

**BILMURI, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

**AN EVENING WITH KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick Rocks.

**DJ SUNDROP Late Night Sundays at the Nick.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**BENJAMIN TOD & LOST DOG STREET BAND with MATT HECKLER at Saturn.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALS at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

WEDNESDAY…

**POP PLANET: END OF BRAT SUMMER at Saturn.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**TRICIA ANN at The Nick Rocks.

**JT – THE CITY CINDERELLA TOUR at Iron City.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday!!! at The Nick Rocks.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**OVERTIME: THE ROAD TO GOLD TOUR IN BIRMINGHAM at The Nick Rocks.

**BOY NAMES BANJO at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**2024 Arts Block Party, 5 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

**AUGUSTANA- SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TOUR at Saturn.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 2010s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

AROUND TOWN….

**SEPTEMBER 19 – SECOND ANNUAL FIREHOUSE OF HOPE GALA, will honor DON LUPO, Operation Manager for the City of Birmingham, for his longtime support of the Firehouse Shelter at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. The gala will feature a live auction with international trips and dining by Jack Granger, live Emmy-winning entertainment, cocktail hour, dining and opportunities about what it takes to resolve homelessness. Birmingham’s Firehouse Shelter has been a lifeline for those experiencing homelessness, providing food, shelter, clothing and a myriad of support services. The Medical Respite Care Program is the only one of its kind in Alabama and supports 10 guests with acute medical needs. To sponsor or support the shelter and the respite care program, contact Kari Todd, Director of Mission Advancement at ktodd@firehouseshelter or 205-252-9671.

FOR ART LOVERS….

**SEPTEMBER 28 – RHYTHMS OF COLOR Art Festival & Student Art Competition, 5- 9 p.m. at the Harbert Center.

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD…

**TODAY…UAB TASTE AND SEE BLAZER BITES Mini Catering & Food Truck Event, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at UAB Campus Green & Campus Rec Center.

**SEPTEMBER 16 – FOOD TRUCK INFORMATIONAL SESSION, 2 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Visitors Center, 20-32nd Street North. Learn the new mandatory requirements coming this fall. The new permitting process for 2025, Updates on Magic City Classic and business licensing, and more. Register at: register@birminghamal.gov. For more information, visit www.birminghamal.gov .

FOR NATURE LOVERS AND YOUTH…

FRESHWATER LAND TRUST will have a few things for you to get involved with, but first … Let’s congratulate the leadership!

**PATHFINDERS – CONGRATULATIONS!!! Leadership Birmingham highlights the pathfinders that made the Fairfield Trail and Valley Creek Rails-To-Trails projects possible. These trails will help to develop the western segments of the Red Rock Action Plan. Individuals that were instrumental and recently on the cover of the Leadership Birmingham’s summer newsletter are KELVIN DATCHER, Senior Advisor, Special Projects, City of Birmingham: RUSHA SMITH, Freshwater Land Trust’s Executive Director, BOBBIE KNIGHT, President of Miles College and DR. DAVID HICKS, Health Office for the Jefferson County Department of Health. They are connecting communities through trails. Congratulations!!

**SEPTEMBER 14 Mulga Loop Road 10 a.m. 12 p.m. you can join neighbors for the litter Clean-Up at Mulga Loop and surrounding roadways. It is focused on removing litter from the roadways to prevent litter being washed by rain or carried by wind into Village Creek and Bayview Lake. Volunteers are asked to drive to a designated area and work in groups. Certificates for 8 hours of community service will be available after event. Materials are provided: t-shirts, safety vests, gloves, trash bags, trash grabbers and bottled water. Register at Minor Community Center, 3105 Church Avenue, 35224. For more info, contact Jefferson County’s Stormwater Program at 205-325-8741.

**SEPTEMBER 20 – ANNUAL ENDANGERED SPECIES TOUR, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. will go to six unique sites throughout Jefferson County to observe the endangered fish: watercress, rush and vermilion darters. Presenters include Bernie Kuhajda of the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute, Jeffrey Drummond from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Charlie Scribner from Black Warrior plus more. The Alabama Forestry Foundation will provide lunch. Register FREE. Transportation and lunch is provided with registration.

**ADOPT-A-TRAIL Program is for families, neighborhoods, business groups of all kinds to help keep the RED ROCK TRAIL SYSTEM clean, safe and enjoyable. Possible trails include: Shades Creek Greenway, high Ore Line West and Birmingham Eastside Ecogardens. Contact Savannah at savannah.thompson@freshwaterlandtrust.org

**MAN PROJECT – BORN 2 LEAD Mentoring Session: Conflict & Stress Management Workshop, September 14, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1133 Tuscaloosa Avenue, 35211. Teaching topics including: Self-confidence, Anger management, social skills, self awareness, identity behavior and study tips for upcoming academic school year. Free and open to the Public to boys ages 8-18. Register at eventbrite and search by name.

**SAFE HAVEN INITIATIVE AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM is Monday through Wednesday for grades K-5 beginning September 9, 3:30- 7 p.m. that will provide reading initiative, chess club, homework help, creative writing and tutoring. It will be in Central Park, Ensley, Memorial, Hawkins, Fountain Heights, or ML King. Call 205-254-2391 for location and more information. This is a Birmingham Parks and Recreation After School Program.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to:gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

