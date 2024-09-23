Prince Hall Masons of Alabama Donate $10,000 to Miles College for Scholarships

By Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

Hundreds of Prince Hall Masons from across Alabama on Saturday gathered at halftime of the Miles College and Lane College football game to make a $10,000 donation to the Historically Black College and University in Fairfield Alabama.

The organization sponsors the Prince Hall Americanism Classic game annually, an event returning this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

Miles College President Bobbie Knight and Dr. Steven Hairston, Vice President of Institutional Advancement & Development Miles College, were presented with a ceremonial check for $10,000 by Corey D. Hawkins, Sr., Esq, Grand Master, Most Worshipful, Prince Hall Grand Lodge F&AM of Alabama and Shirley W. Pratt – Grand Worthy Matron, Mizpah Grand Chapter and other esteemed members of the Masons.

The donation is part of a longstanding partnership between the Prince Hall Masons and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through the Prince Hall Legacy Foundation, the Masons have now contributed a total of $60,000 to Miles College in support of student scholarships and academic initiatives.

“The Grand Lodge is located here in Birmingham, and with many brothers and sisters on staff at Miles College, we are proud to continue our partnership with them,” said Gerald Beal, Worshipful Master of New Beginnings #970 of the Prince Hall Masons. This donation reinforces the organization’s commitment to empowering students through education and supporting HBCUs across Alabama.

Corey D. Hawkins, Sr., Esq, Grand Master, Most Worshipful of Alabama said the “that Masons are still here promoting brotherhood, working in the community and providing scholarships.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

