EXCLUSIVE — Miles College Names Former Alabama Star Chris Goode as New Head Football Coach

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Miles College has named former University of Alabama football star Chris Goode as its new head football coach, effective immediately. Goode replaces Sam Shade who left for Alabama A&M last week.

Goode will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11:30 a.m., at the Williams Welcome and Admissions Center, according to school officials.

This will be Goode’s first head coaching stint on the collegiate level, after years of high school, college and pro playing experience.

“We are excited for the future of Miles College football under the direction of Coach Chris Goode and are confident that Coach Goode’s leadership will bring continued success to Miles College football,” said Fred Watson, Miles Director of Athletics.

“Chris Goode’s leadership and dedication to student development makes him the ideal choice to guide our football program forward,” said Miles President Bobbie Knight. “We are excited to see how his guidance and vision will propel our student-athletes to continued success both on the field and in the classroom.”

Goode was drafted in the 10th round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts after a standout career at Alabama. He played his entire seven-year career for the Colts, finishing with seven interceptions, six fumble recoveries, two sacks and a touchdown in 96 regular season contests (66 starts).

He also starred at Hazlewood High School where he led the Golden Bears to a state title in 1981 while rushing for 1,528 yards on offense and intercepting 11 passes on defense. He was named to the all-state team and part of the famed family of football brothers who helped make Hazelwood a powerhouse in Class 1A and 2A football.

After his playing career concluded, Goode served as the defensive coordinator for the Birmingham Steeldogs of the Arena Football League and founded Goode Elite Prep, a post-graduate academy for student-athletes.

He has had multiple business and sports-related ventures since his retirement, including serving as the president of the National Football League Player Association (NFLPA) Birmingham Chapter, which was named Chapter of the Year under his stewardship in 2016.

The Golden Bears in 2024 finished one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in Division II finishing 10-3, winning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) title and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs while ending the season with a national ranking for the first time.

Tuesday’s press conference will available via the Miles College Facebook page.

