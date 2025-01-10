Rep. Terri Sewell First Black Woman Selected to House Ways and Means Subcommittee Leadership

By Isaac Goffin | WIAT

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District, became the first Black woman to serve in the House Ways and Means subcommittee leadership Wednesday.

According to Sewell’s office, she was selected as a ranking member of the House Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. Sewell is the subcommittee’s top Democrat. The House Ways and Means Committee was first formed in 1789.

“I am honored to have been selected by my Democratic colleagues to lead our work on the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee,” Sewell said in a statement. “As Congress prepares to consider new changes to our tax code, I look forward to fighting alongside my colleagues to protect programs like Social Security and Medicare and ensure that our tax system benefits all Americans, not just billionaires and big corporations. As Ranking Member, I am prepared to work with my Republican colleagues where possible and hold the incoming administration accountable when necessary.”

Sewell joined the House Ways and Means Committee in 2017. It works on matters regarding taxes, trade, Social Security and Medicare. Sewell is also serving on the subcommittees on trade and Social Security in the 119th Congress.

Sewell has served in the House since 2011.

