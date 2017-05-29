More than 500 free activities during Birmingham Library’s 2017 summer reading program
By Trenisha Wiggins
The Birmingham Times
The Birmingham Public Library is gearing up for its 2017 Summer Reading programs with more than 500 free activities for kids, teens and adults in June and July.
The Summer Reading Kickoff Party will be held on Friday, June 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Central Library downtown. Tickets are available at any of BPL’s 19 locations, and are free of charge.
The 2017 Summer Reading programs, called Build a Better World, include a Ronald McDonald’s Magic Show (June 14) and Birmingham Fire Department Show & Tell (June 21) at Springville Road Regional Library, weekly Family Nights on Tuesdays at Avondale Regional Library that include Shark Week, Talent Show, Legos and a carnival. Irish Folk Dancing will be offered at several locations, as well as M.A.D. Skillz Dance lessons and Drum Circles, and Painting will also be available for all ages.
Read more about the Summer Reading Kickoff Party at the link below: http://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2017/05/summer-reading-kickoff-party-at-central.html
Prizes will be awarded at each of the Birmingham Public Library’s 19 locations. The more books you read between May 15 and Aug. 31, the greater your chances of winning Register online at www.bplonline.org
The BPL also offers activities for adults. The library recently began offering card-making classes as a part of their 2017 adult summer reading program.
In this class, library patrons design simple yet pretty homemade greeting cards using a variety of materials, many of which can be found around the own home.
Though geared towards adults, teens are welcome with adult supervision. Registration is required as the class is limited to 12 participants. The first class will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 5th at North Birmingham Regional Branch Library.
Card-Making Class For Adults (Teens welcome with an adult)
Date Time Library
June 5 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. North Birmingham
June 6 10-11:30 a.m. Powderly
June 9 10-11:30 a.m. Springville Road
June 12 2-3:30 p.m. Central Library
Youth Department Storycastle
June 13 2-3:30 p.m. Southside
June 14 10-11:30 a.m. Wylam
July 12 2-3:30 p.m. Avondale
For additional information about the programs and services of the Birmingham Public Library, visit at www.bplonline.org and on Facebook and Twitter @bpl.