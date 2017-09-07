Congresswoman Terri Sewell: Ending DACA would cost Alabama Upwards of $180M
The Department of Justice’s decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allows young undocumented people brought to the United States as children to live and
work legally, would cost Alabama upwards of $180 million annually, said Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell (D-AL).
The Trump Administration on Tuesday announced plans to end DACA.
“Not only would ending DACA be a terrible loss for the many Alabamians who count DREAMers as friends and family, but it would devastate our economy, costing Alabama upwards of $180 million annually,” Sewell said.
A report from the Center for American Progress estimates that the annual gross domestic product (GDP) loss from removing DACA workers would cost Alabama $182,030,100.
“The United States is a country of immigrants and our shores have historically been a destination for those seeking freedom, justice, and opportunity. President Trump’s decision to end DACA is an attack on those ideals,” said Sewell. “DREAMers were brought to the United States as children, and today we know them as neighbors, coworkers, students, and military service members.
“To participate in the DACA Program, DREAMers had to pass a rigorous background check, pay a fee, and attend school, serve in the military, or be a party of the workforce, all on the promise that they would be allowed to stay in the United States under DACA rules. [Tuesday’s] announcement breaks that promise. Stripping these young people of the opportunity to stay in the country they love and contribute to our economy is inconsistent with our American values.”
Over the course of its five-year history, DACA has allowed nearly 800,000 young people to come forward, pass background checks, and obtain permission to live in the United States lawfully. Ninety-seven percent of the DREAMers protected by DACA are in school or are employed in the workforce.