Fashion show at BJCC will help Birmingham students with creative careers
Special to The Times
Birmingham designer La’Vinnia Holliday will present a fashion show, art event and more on Friday, Sept. 15 in the East Meeting Hall of the BJCC to raise money for programs to expose Birmingham students to careers in the creative field.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The event will start at 7 p.m.
Celebrity guest Dawn Richard, of MTV’s “Making the Band 3’’ fame, and singing groups Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money, will attend and perform.
Holliday is joining Birmingham Stand to raise money to fund materials and equipment for programs for high school students interested in fashion, art and music. She hopes her program, which she plans to discuss soon with Birmingham school system leaders, will give students additional career options and help improve grades and behavior.
“I know it seems really out there and huge, but if we can come together we can really make a real difference,’’ she said of her vision. “God revealed this to me and showed me my purpose.’’
Various designers and stylists will present fashions in a runway show. There will also be appearances by a contortionist, dancers, two artists in a pop-up art gallery, a body painter and vendors.
General admission is $25. VIP tickets are $35. VIP tickets and a meet and greet with Richard are $55. Tickets at the door will be $30. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.pozebazaar.com.
Fun Day in Midfield
Jefferson County Commissioner Sandra Little Brown will host Children Healing Initiative – Loving Life! (CHILL!) event on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at Midfield Recreation Center, 410 Grant Street, Midfield, AL 35228.
Brown said the fun filled day will show the youth of Jefferson County that someone cares about them.
A number of collaborative partners have come together to host this educational/community event aimed at helping students cope with stressful environments and challenging life situations without resorting to violence.
Partners include the Jefferson County Commission, Jefferson County 4-H, City of Midfield, Jefferson County Department of Health, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, YWCA of Central Alabama, Children’s Policy Council, Jefferson County Family Courts, Birmingham Municipal Courts and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
A wide range of discussions are planned for the day such as Conflict Resolution, School Attendance Matter, Self Esteem/Respect, Being Stopped and Interacting with Law Enforcement and Teen Driving and being a Responsible Driver. There will also be a Mock Trial, Music, Gift Bags and Door Prizes.
Brown said, “This event will introduce new ways of solving problems and to help our youth make positive decisions that will affect their lives for years to come.”