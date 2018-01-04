People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu
TODAY
EVERY FIRST THURSDAY: BIRMINGHAM ART CRAWL 2018, 5 -9 p.m. in Birmingham downtown. 120 19th Street North. BIRMINGPRINTS is the featured artist.
THE MURDER OF JANE CROW WITH JIMMY BRANHAM & ART BY BURX, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Moonlight on the Mountain.
SWEETTALKER, 7 STONE RIOT, THE WHITE LIARS (FORMERLY HERMANN) at the Nick.
LAUGHS FOR LITERACY, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
POSITIVELY FUNNY IMPROV HOLIDAY SHOW, 7 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
AFTER WORK AFFAIR every Thursday, 4 p.m. at 1st and 23rd.
FRIDAY
BACH & MOZART FOR THE NEW YEAR – MASTERWORKS, 11 a.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.
ART AFTER 5: GAME NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
CASHMERE WILLIAMS at MIX AND MINGLE, 5 p.m. at Homewood Suites in Birmingham Downtown near UAB.
SOUTHERN STOPOVERS: WHEELER AND THE WHOOPING CRANES, 5:30 – 6: p.m. at the Ruffner Mountain Park.
MESHACK JACKSON, 6 p.m. at Rogue Tavern.
BARDS & BREWS, 6:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, downtown.
ONE TEQUILA, TWO TEQUILA, 6:30 p.m. at the Homewood Library.
MCBS BIRTHDAY BASH and OPEN BLUES JAM, 7:30 – 10 p.m. at Ranelli’s Deli and Café.
SAXOPHONIST KELLY O’NEAL, 8 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the Star Dome Comedy Club.
JACKSON ULMER, ZACH + CHEYLOE, JASON GRUBBS and JOHN ELROD at The Nick.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
MUSIC AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
SATURDAY
SAXOPHONIST MICHAEL HAM at SATURDAY BRUNCH AT OLIVIA’S TRANSIT CAFÉ on Morris Avenue, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call (205) 701-1701 for more.
FIESTA DE REYES/THE THREE KINGS DAY, 9 a.m. at the Tropicaleo on 4th Avenue South.
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m. meet, in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
SAXOPHONIST RYON SCHULTZ at the Perfect Note.
EASTER ISLAND, RED HARP and HENRY DUNKLE at the Nick.
SUNDAY
SHOT IN ALABAMA GALLERY TOUR AND LECTURE, 2:30 -4 p.m. at the Birmigham Public Library
SUNDAY JAMS – CONCERT & BRUNCH SERIES, 11:30 a.m. at Iron City.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
AMERICAN LIONS and SEISMOS at The Nick.
MONDAY
INTERMEDIATE MUSICAL IMPROVISATION COMEDY CLASS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
UAB DISCOVERIES IN THE MAKING HAPPY HOUR, 6-7 p.m. at Ghost Train Brewing Co. on Third Avenue South.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
SO SOON, THE TRUTH, THE COLD TONY’S and NAPS at the Nick.
WEDNESDAY
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
LAURA RABELL, THE HOLLOW ROOTS and GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES at The Nick.
NEXT THURSDAY
BEN STALETS, INGRID MARIE and PHILOS MOORE at the Nick.
COMEDIAN STEVE BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN STEVE BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
UNDERGROUND BOOKING BIRTHDAY BASH w/BIG HENRI & BRAY at The Nick.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
MLK JR. DAY DRUM RUN & 5 K, 7 a.m., January 13, next Saturday, at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. INSPIRE, FITNESS, FELLOWSHIP WALK AND RUN starts and ends in Kelly Ingram Park. The race features drumlines from the metro area schools that will line up along the racecourse to keep the beat as the runners and walkers make their way. The race day activities include a warm up, live music, professional timing, sponsors booths, post party and the race goodie bags with popular MLK Day 5K Drum Run shirt for all race entrants.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING
EVERY FRIDAY:
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW) 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
THIS WEEKEND:
COMEDIAN PAT GODWIN at the StarDome Comedy Club. Pat Godwin has blossomed into one of the most clever and prolific, comedy songwriters in the business. Pat first got national airplay with the holiday classic he crafted with his brothers James and Jack called, “Let’s Put Christ Back in Christmas” from the album Reindeer Games. After that, it wasn’t long before Godwin’s talents were being used on radio morning shows; a medium Pat is more than familiar with. He’s appeared on every top morning show you can think of, worked for six years as a part of Philadelphia’s Morning Zoo, three years for The Bob & Tom Show, and was a frequent guest and contributor to both Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows. It comes as no surprise that Godwin is enjoying some success, seeing as how he possesses one of the most entertaining and original live shows in the business. He was featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing last year.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
ALL THAT ART! ALL THAT JAZZ! – An exhibition of work by Arcadia Elementary School students, January 10 – February 23, at the Paul R. Jones Gallery in Tuscaloosa.
FOR STUDENTS, BAND MEMBERS and MOVIE LOVERS
‘WE READY’ A DOCUMENTARY – A HBCU Story, WE READY, is about Miles College and the Purple Marching Machine (PMM) Special Presentation directed by Drae Jackson. The movie is focused on the art of marching bands and is entitled ‘WE READY.’ COMING SOON JANUARY 14!
