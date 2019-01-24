Birmingham Iron launches ‘Iron Kids’ fitness program for youth

Alliance of American Football

The Alliance of American Football’s Birmingham Iron last week announced it has partnered with Birmingham City Schools to launch the ‘Iron Kids Program.’

The goal of this program is to generate awareness and take action toward the growing concern of youth fitness and a sedentary lifestyle in the state of Alabama.

“As a professional sports team, it is imperative that our players are in peak physical condition in order to perform their best on game day,” said Tom Ward, Iron President. “We also feel an obligation as a good, corporate citizen to have our players (and team) serve as role models by sharing our training experience. Our goal is to help the youth in our community get physically active and promote healthy lifestyles.”

Iron running back Trent Richardson will serve as the spokesman for the ‘Iron Kids Program.’ The program will kick off February 1 with students challenged to complete 20 hours of physical activity during the month. Students will be allowed to participate during and after school in the 60 minute exercise program which has been broken down into multiple cardio and strength training exercises. Students that complete 20 hours of fitness activity during the month of February will be rewarded with two free tickets to an Iron home game in March.

“Just as our scholars exercise their minds for growth and achievement, they must also do the same with their bodies,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Birmingham City Schools. “The ‘Iron Kids Program’ can absolutely play an essential role in helping us to educate the whole child — mind, body and spirit.”

Iron head coach Tim Lewis will also be providing one ticket for every student in the Birmingham elementary and middle school to kick off the Iron Kids Program to get the students pumped up for the Iron and Brookwood Baptist Health has agreed to match the challenge and add one companion ticket for a parent or guardian.

“We are extremely proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the ‘Iron Kids Program’,” stated Tim Puthoff, Chief Executive Officer, Brookwood Baptist Health. “This partnership represents a common interest of the Birmingham Iron and Brookwood Baptist Health to give back to the community and contribute toward the success of Birmingham for years to come. Focusing our efforts on promoting the health and wellness of today’s youth – the future of this great community – is a natural fit for our organization.”

