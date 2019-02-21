Home Local Hundreds in need get free services during Project Homeless Connect

Hundreds in need get free services during Project Homeless Connect

Birmingham Times
State employees were at the Boutwell Auditorium on Saturday providing IDs during Project Homeless Connect's day of service. (Amarr Croskey Photo, For The Birmingham Times)
Times staff report

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. were at the Boutwell Auditorium on Saturday to volunteer during Project Homeless Connect’s day of service. (Amarr Croskey Photo, For The Birmingham Times)

Project Homeless Connect, an annual day of services in one place with the goal to break down the barriers to safe, decent, affordable housing, was held Saturday, February 16 at the Boutwell Auditorium in downtown Birmingham.

In partnership with the City of Birmingham, the United Way of Central Alabama, and Hands On Birmingham, One Roof collaborated with over 60 agencies to offer services ranging from legal services to state ID cards to medical care, among many others.

Providing these services in one place, at no cost to those in need, makes the services much more accessible to the men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in greater Birmingham.

In 2015, a foot care station was added and the service started

Faith Chapel Christian Center’s Sharon Banks (left), Norleshia Robinson (center) and Lula Jordan were among the volunteers during Project Homeless Connect’s day of service at the Boutwell Auditorium on Saturday, February 16. (Amarr Croskey Photo, For The Birmingham Times)

with one wound care nurse, Karen Edwards, tending to foot care needs. The three hour line for the foot care tent meant the service was needed and a team from St. Vincent’s Birmingham has worked with Edwards to expand the foot care area.

Last year, 642 people were served; 251 legal services provided and hundreds received state IDs; housing-related services; grooming services; flu shots; dental screenings; eye exams and prescription glasses.

