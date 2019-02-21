Hundreds in need get free services during Project Homeless Connect

Times staff report

Project Homeless Connect, an annual day of services in one place with the goal to break down the barriers to safe, decent, affordable housing, was held Saturday, February 16 at the Boutwell Auditorium in downtown Birmingham.

In partnership with the City of Birmingham, the United Way of Central Alabama, and Hands On Birmingham, One Roof collaborated with over 60 agencies to offer services ranging from legal services to state ID cards to medical care, among many others.

Providing these services in one place, at no cost to those in need, makes the services much more accessible to the men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in greater Birmingham.

In 2015, a foot care station was added and the service started

with one wound care nurse, Karen Edwards, tending to foot care needs. The three hour line for the foot care tent meant the service was needed and a team from St. Vincent’s Birmingham has worked with Edwards to expand the foot care area.

Last year, 642 people were served; 251 legal services provided and hundreds received state IDs; housing-related services; grooming services; flu shots; dental screenings; eye exams and prescription glasses.

