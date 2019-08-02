UAB’s Deborah Grimes Named one of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America

UAB’s Deborah Grimes Named one of the Most Influential Women in...

By Bob Shepard

UAB News

Grimes, the chief diversity officer for the UAB Health System, has been named one of the most influential women in corporate America for 2019 by Savoy Magazine.

The magazine released its 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America listing in its summer edition. The full list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com.

Originally trained as a nurse, Grimes held several leadership positions at UAB Hospital, including vice president of Quality/Regulatory Affairs and Chief Compliance Officer, before assuming the role of chief diversity officer for the health system in 2017.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from UAB’s School of Nursing, a master’s degree from the UAB School of Health Professions and a Juris Doctor degree from the Birmingham School of Law.

Grimes serves as a board member of the Alabama Kidney Foundation and is a member of the Black Nurses Association, Society of Human Resource, Birmingham Society of Human Resources, Healthcare Compliance Association and the National Association of Health Services Executives.

“A 33-year veteran of UAB Medicine, Deborah has served in many roles as nurse, attorney and administrator,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “We salute the diversity of experiences she brings to the job each day, and congratulate her on this most deserving recognition.”

Selection of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America begins by screening information received from more than 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields. The selection committee includes the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas.

The committee reviewed information on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, foundations, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, health care, manufacturing and law. After the committee reviewed all of the profiles, the field of candidates was narrowed to the 2019 Most Influential Women listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

The Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America edition is currently available for purchase online at Amazon.comand after July 30 at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. For more information regarding the Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America, visit SavoyNetwork.com to view the 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America full list along with individual profiles of each executive.

