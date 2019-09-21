Alabama A&M to face Samford, plus other area games this weekend

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical will visit Samford University at Seibert Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday, Sept. 21 to highlight HBCU football this weekend. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Last week, A&M, down 18-0 at the half, stormed back to defeat University of North Alabama, 31-24, on the road. The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Aqeel Glass and running back Jordan Bentley. Glass completed 18-of-34 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Bentley got A&M’s running game moving with 26 carries for 124 yards and two TDs. In addition, he had three receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown, too. Bentley is a great open field runner with good speed.

In other Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games, Alabama State University will host Grambling State in SWAC competition. The kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

Last week, ASU had a tough 42-7 loss to Kennesaw State at home. The Hornets struggled at both ends of the field. Despite the loss, ASU defensive lineman Christian Clark was a real bright spot. Clark was the team’s leading tackler with 11.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Miles College will face Missouri S&T in Rolla, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 21. The kickoff for this non-conference game will be at 7 p.m.

Miles has put together a strong running game this season. The Golden Bears ground attack is a big reason why they picked up a 45-21 victory over Morehouse in the Prince Hall Americanism Football Classic last Saturday.

Miles College already has two great running backs with De’Rell Freeman and Donte Edwards. Now add junior running back Wade Streeter to the mix. When Freeman suffered an injury against Morehouse, Streeter got an opportunity to showcase his talents, stepped in and rushed for 192 yards on 19 carries while scoring two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Miles College linebacker N’Ktavious Floyd came up with a big play. Floyd had a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown.

SIAC

Saturday, Sept. 21

Savannah State at Benedict 6 p.m. Augusta, Ga.

Shorter University at Fort Valley State 1 p.m. Fort Valley, Ga.

Winston-Salem State at Tuskegee 1 p.m. Tuskegee, AL

Edward Waters at Lane 2 p.m. Jackson, TN

Central State at Clark Atlanta 6 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Miles College at Missouri S&T 7 p.m. Rolla, Mo.

Albany State at University of West Georgia 7 p.m. Carrollton, Ga.

SWAC

Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State 5 p.m. Lorman, MS

Alabama A&M at Samford University 6 p.m. Birmingham, AL

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tennessee State 2 p.m. Nashville, TN

Grambling State at Alabama State 5 p.m. Montgomery, AL

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State 6 p.m. Itta Bena, MS

Southern at Florida A&M 6 p.m. Tallahassee, FL

