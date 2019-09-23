Billy Porter, Jharrel Jerome among top winners during 71st Primetime Emmys 

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two African-American actors were among the top winners at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night.

Actors Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome were awarded the best actor in a drama series and best actor in a limited series or TV movie, respectively.

Porter, a first-time nominee, became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in “Pose” playing the character Pray Tell on the FX drama series.

He beat out nominees that included Bob Odenkirk, Jason Bateman and Kit Harington.

Jerome won The Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role on “When They See Us.”

The 21-year-old Jerome got a rousing standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he accepted the award for the Netflix series about five young black men accused of raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s.

Jerome paid tribute to those men to end his speech, saying “this is for the men known as the Exonerated Five.” He gave the names of the five, who are in the theater and rose to their feet, and shouted out the name of the one he played: “Korey Wise!”

Among the winners were:

Actor, Drama Series: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Reality-Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Comedy Series: “Fleabag”

Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Actress, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Actress, Drama Series: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Directing, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Writing, Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Limited Series: “Chernobyl”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Writing, Limited Series: Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Television Movie: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

Writing, Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

