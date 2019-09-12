Sara Franklin to lead Epilepsy Foundation Alabama

efa.org

The Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama has named Sara Franklin as its Executive Director.

The Epilepsy Foundation offers education programs on how to recognize and respond to seizures, provides community services, public education, federal and local advocacy, seizure first aid training, and research funding into new treatments and therapies.

A native of Hoover, Ala., Franklin comes to the Epilepsy Foundation with nearly a decade of public and community relations experience. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in public relations and communication studies at the University of Alabama in 2010.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Sara Franklin as the Executive Director of the Epilepsy Foundation here in our state,” said Garland Stansell, Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama Advisory Board Chair and Chief Communications Officer at Children’s of Alabama. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Franklin in a number of professional and volunteer organizations over the past decade and I know she will bring strong leadership and enthusiasm to our statewide chapter.”

In addition to her career experience, Franklin’s life was personally touched by epilepsy last year.

“One in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy during their lifetime, and more than 54,000 people in the state of Alabama have epilepsy or another type of seizure disorder,” said Gregg Fort, Regional Director for Chapter Operations at the Epilepsy Foundation. “There are many new developments in the works in the treatment of epilepsy, especially with research being done at hospital institutions in Alabama, and we look forward to Franklin leading our organization’s efforts to provide services related to epilepsy throughout the state.”

Franklin has served on the Alabama Public Relations Society of America Board for the past nine years, and she is currently serving as the University of Alabama PRSA / PRSSA Liaison. She is a member of the Junior League of Birmingham, the Hoover City Schools Foundation Board, the Bob O. Finley Committee for Character Education in Hoover City Schools and the Shades Mountain Baptist Church Women’s Leadership Team. She is also a graduate of the Leadership UAB Program and the Junior League of Birmingham’s Leadership Institute Program.

Franklin is an accredited public relations practitioner. Accreditation (APR) is a mark of distinction for public relations professionals who demonstrate their commitment to the profession and to its ethical practice, and who are selected based on broad knowledge, strategic perspective, and sound professional judgment.

For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, visit https://www.epilepsy.com/alabama.

