Miles College Students Selected for Thurgood Marshall Leadership Institute

The Birmingham Times

Five Miles College scholars were selected to attend the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C., last month, a first for the institution.

The delegation included; Carlisha Harris, sophomore, a computer information sciences major; Hailie Bozman, sophomore, computer information sciences major; Nyesha Reece, junior, management information systems major; Katara Gaymon, senior, business administration major; Katrina Jones, senior, management information systems major. Two students from the delegation were offered paid internships at the end of the Leadership Institute. Bozman was offered an opportunity with KPMG International in the Birmingham area, and Jones was offered internship opportunities with both Koch Industries, Inc. and John Deere.

“I was honored to be selected to attend the Thurgood Marshall Leadership Summit, and represent Miles College,” said Gaymon. “This opportunity helped me grow as a professional, leader, thinker, innovator, and student.”

“The Thurgood Marshall Institute was a beautiful experience,” said Reece. “When you first arrive you can tell the people care about you and want you to have the best opportunities to enhance the success that we are all destined to have.”

The national program is intended to develop students’ leadership skills, create a community of scholars, and help students make connections that lead to careers. The four-day conference prepared selected students from the 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to compete in today’s global workforce. The conference culminated with a recruitment fair where Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and graduate program representatives offered jobs, internships, and continuing education opportunities.

