Jeffco offers 22 locations to dispose of turkey frying oil

Jefferson County wants residents to properly dispose of turkey frying oil from Thanksgiving by recycling it at one of 22 locations.

“We know frying turkeys for Thanksgiving is popular in the South,” said Tony Petelos, Jefferson County CEO and County Manager. “However, the cooking oil and grease that is used in the process can be seriously damaging to household pipes and the sewer system. We offer a household grease recycling system that is free, simple and easy to use. Most of all it protects homeowners and the environment.”

How It Works

You can find our centers listed online [click here]. There are 22 in Jefferson County, so there is bound to be one near your community. Simply drop by a center and get a free plastic gallon jug for your grease or use one of your own. Once you have fried your turkey or other items, let the grease cool down. Once it has cooled, pour the used grease into the container and drop it back off at the center. And, pick up another container for the next time you need one. It’s that easy.

Guidelines for household cooking oil and grease recycling:

Edible oil products ONLY (cooking oil or grease, no motor oil)

Allow oil to cool before pouring into container

Pick up one of our free containers (available at each location) or use your own with a sealed lid; NO

GLASS!

No fuel or motor oil will be accepted

Any questions about the recycling program, call 205-238-3876

Do you know about FOG?

That’s Fat, Oil and Grease (FOG). All these items left over from cooking at home and in restaurants can cause serious blockages in drainage systems. About 75 percent of all sewage blockages are caused by FOG. This costs Jefferson County hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in repairs. The county maintains and operates more than 3,000 miles of sanitary sewer lines which serve approximately 480,000 users. Recycling household cooking oil can save time and money.

