Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham area residents, What do you look for in a person when you first meet them?

Jasmine Waiter: “I look for the kind of personality that they have . . . if they are warm and welcoming, friendly and inviting and things like that . . .that tells me a lot about that person and if I want to continue building a friendship or any kind of relationship with that person.”

Sam Hobbs: “I look for a sense of humor and authenticity. . .I like to think I’m a funny guy, so I like to be around people who are also funny and can take my sense of humor and then I like to be around people who are genuine and true to themselves. I don’t like when people try to switch who they are based on the crowd they’re around.”

Kelsey Woodford: “I look for how honest a person is. Whatever relationship we’re about to build, whether it is a friendship or a romantic relationship, I need to know that is going to be based on something real. Honesty in a person is also important because that’s how I know I can trust you, I can trust that your words and actions are honest and you have good intentions.”

Audrey Brown: “I look for kindness. How kind a person is tells a lot about their character because if you’re kind, you’re caring and you have a good heart and you’re a good person. People who are just genuinely kind and caring these days are so rare, so I am always trying to find that quality in people when I meet them.”

