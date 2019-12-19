Holy Family HS Senior Awarded Prestigious $300,000 Scholarship

hfcristoret.org



Holy Family Cristo Rey scholar Charity Davis has received the prestigious QuestBridge Scholarship worth more than $300,000 for her undergraduate studies.

A member of the Class of 2020, Davis scored a 30 on the ACT and a 1260 on the SAT. She holds a GPA of 4.125 and plans to study English and Psychology at Vanderbilt University.

QuestBridge Match Scholarship recipients are granted early admission to one of the college partners and Davis’s scholarship at Vanderbilt will be fully-funded through her scholarship.

A student ambassador, member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society), the Spanish Honor Society, Ministry Team and the volleyball team, Davis Charity participated this summer in the Alabama Governor’s School, a 13-day residential program housed at Samford.

She also traveled to Zurich, Switzerland, on scholarship, as a participant in the Global Youth Leadership Forum, an educational and experiential learning program for high school students.

In Cristo Rey’s unique Corporate Work Study Program, she works with Vulcan Value Partners evaluating resumes and posting new job and internship opportunities. She previously worked with American Family Care and EBSCO.

The QuestBridge scholarship program looks for high school seniors who have shown outstanding academic ability despite financial challenges.

The application process takes into consideration GPA, standardized test scores, income, and other factors such as extracurricular activities, as well as extenuating circumstances which may include students who have an unusual level of responsibility, such as part-time jobs to help their parents pay bills, or caring for siblings if their parents are absent or at work.

In addition, QuestBridge seeks students with a strong writing ability, intellectual spark and grit. Seventy percent of finalists are among the first generation in their family to attend a four-year college. This year, 1,127 finalists received full four-year Match Scholarships from one of QuestBridge’s 40 college partners.

