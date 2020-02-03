Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee Participates In Super Bowl LIV Coin Toss

WJZ 13 Baltimore

As part of the NFL’s celebration of 100 years of professional football, Air Force Retired, Colonel Charles McGee, and three other 100-year-old military veterans participated in the 54th Super Bowl on-field coin toss ceremony, with Colonel McGee flipping the coin.

McGee also received word just before Christmas that he would be given an honorary promotion to Brigadier General following the passing and signing into law the National Defense Authorization Act.

McGee is believed to be only one of nine Tuskegee Airmen pilots who are still alive.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying more than 15,000 sorties during World War II.

McGee recently celebrated his 100th birthday with a flight at Frederick Municipal Airport.

