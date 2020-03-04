Huffman HS wins 6A boys basketball title, first for city in 20 years 

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

It hadn’t happened in 20 years, but the Huffman High School boys’ basketball team pulled it off.

For the first time in two decades, a Birmingham City School won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A boys’ hoops championship. The last time a city team won a 6A title was in 2000 (Woodlawn High School).

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council recognized the Huffman Vikings who won the crown with a 56-48 victory over Bessemer City at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena in downtown.

“They’ve had a tremendous run and they were one of the most well-coached and well-conditioned teams that I’ve ever seen and I’m very proud as their city councilor but also as an alum,” said Councilor Clinton Woods.

Huffman Coach Stephen Ward said his team last year ended its season with a letdown, but that was motivation for the 2019-2020 campaign.

“This was a tough journey, but a good journey that started last season when we lost against Pinson Valley,” he said. “We took off after that but got right back at it, our training in the summertime was tough but the guys stuck in there and this is a result of their hard work.”

Ward, a former Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University standout and Ramsay High School graduate, said the championship “ultimately was God’s plan, [there’s] been a dark cloud over our school and our community for a while and . . . these guys have provided that light to shine through the dark cloud to do something for our school and our community.”

Huffman Principal John Lyons said the student-athletes were committed to winning both on the court and in the classroom.

“They worked very, very hard and set goals for themselves . . . very difficult goals but they were dedicated . . . day in and day out training, running stadium stairs in the rain,” said Lyons, “they wanted to make it to the Final Four, we knocked that door down and they wanted to be state champions to bring back the 6A state title after a 20 year hiatus in Birmingham . . . and that’s what we did and I’m very proud of them.”

Ward added that the team’s overall GPA is a 3.3 and several members are part of the National Honor Society. “They take the same intention and passion for their athletic ability . . . in the classroom and I just think that it requires a lot of discipline on and off the court,” he said. “This is a special group of young men and they’ve done a lot for their school, their community and the city of Birmingham.”

Jamon Reed, a junior point guard, said the squad was motivated after losing their final game last year.

“We took a week off and came back and that same day coach told us to put up 300 shots and he wouldn’t let us leave until we did that,” said Reed. “. . . we played our hearts out every game and our coach just want us to be our best in the classroom and on the court.”

Councilor John Hilliard said the team represents “the best that Birmingham has to offer. We want you to take those skill sets and scholastic achievements into the world and to the workforce and . . . be an MVP of life,” he said.

The Vikings (32-3) outscored Bessemer City 29-10 in the final 12 minutes last Saturday turning an 11-point third-quarter deficit into an eight point margin for the Class 6A championship.

