Community Foundation awards first grants to deal with COVID-19

The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham on Friday began the first round of grants from its COVID-19 Relief Fund to organizations helping residents to deal with the pandemic. The non-profit also awarded new grants through its Catalyst Fund, for transformational projects in the region.

Grants to non-profits in the five region area from the Covid Relief Fund were:

$25,000 — the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!) to support emergency fund for basic needs and provide technology adaptations to facilitate service provision

$20,000 — Impact Family Counseling to support mental health services to children and families and provide remote access to clients

$15,000 — East Lake Initiative for food, rent assistance, utility assistance for impacted families.

$10,000 — the Ministry at Green Springs Provide delivery and drive through food distribution to clients.

$5,000 — Safehouse for Shelby County to facilitate remote work and support and safety and health measures within domestic violence shelter.

$5,000 — Space One Eleven to provide technology assistance to move art classes for low-income children to online access.

$5,000 — Alabama Kidney Foundation for transportation to dialysis for high medical needs patients

In addition, the Community Foundation provided a grant to support the Birmingham Business Resource Center in providing navigation support exclusively to nonprofits who are applying for funding through the Payroll Protection Program of the CARES Act. Nonprofits can call 205.250.6380 x 6611 to access the hot line for questions and support.

Catalyst Fund Grants

The three grants through its Catalyst Fund to support critical needs related to the COVID-19 crisis were:

$100,000 — The Women’s Fund of Birmingham for a challenge grant to its Rapid Operating and Relief for Women Fund to help at-risk child care centers serving essential workers in the region.

$50,000 — University of Alabama at Birmingham to provide child care for medical and other essential health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

$50,000 — University of Alabama at Birmingham for COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research.

To learn more about Emergency Response Grants or make a donation to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund visit www.cfbham.org/covid-19-response-fund. For more information, visit www.cfbham.org or call 205-327-3806.

The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham was founded in 1959 by a group of dedicated leaders as a public endowment to support enduring change and success for the community. Over the past 61 years, the Foundation has invested over $505 million in the community to support transformational change. Together with our donors and partners, CFGB is working towards realizing a vision for a just, prosperous and unified region where every person is empowered to reach their full potential.

