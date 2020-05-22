Angela Dixon named Jeffco’s CFO, first female African-American in role

jccal.org

After a nationwide search Jefferson County announced Thursday that Angela Dixon has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer from Deputy Director of Finance.

Dixon is the first African-American female to hold the position in the county’s 200-year history.

“It’s gratifying after doing a nationwide search to know that you already have the best people working with you,” said County Manager and CEO for Jefferson County Tony Petelos. “This is going to help the county have a seamless transition especially during this time of the [COVID-19] pandemic. She already has the confidence of her staff and is a natural leader.”

Dixon, came to the county in September 2017 and replaces John Henry, who left for a job in Washington, D.C., in January, has more than 27 years of accounting, finance and management experience including eight years in public accounting.

She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Alabama and Texas, a member of the Alabama Society of CPAs, and earned her Master of Accountancy degree from Auburn University and Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama State University.

Before joining Jefferson County, Dixon served as Director of Fiscal Affairs at Wallace Community College Selma and Acting Internal Audit Director/Manager at the Alabama Community College System.

Dixon is actively involved in her community and serves as the Southeast Region Treasurer for the National Alumni Association of Alabama State University and is a member of the Jefferson/Shelby County Metro Alumni Chapter.

She is also a member of other organizations, including Women Leading Government – Alabama Chapter, charter member of the National Association of Black Accountants – Birmingham Chapter, charter member of Toastmasters International – Iron City Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Montgomery Alumnae Chapter and Auburn Alumni Association.

