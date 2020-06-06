Jefferson County begins to open for businesses still closed by COVID-19 restrictions

By Ike Pigott

A Jefferson County Health Department order regarding public activities is set to expire at midnight, and will not be renewed. That means clubs, theaters and other businesses that have been closed because of coronavirus restrictions will have new options.

A statement released Friday morning by the Jefferson County Health Department explains the decision to allow the previous guidance to expire. However, businesses remain subject to guidelines still in effect across Alabama.

Venues affected by the lapse of the local order include:

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters

Auditoriums

Performing centers

Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

Race tracks

Commercial or public playgrounds

Adult entertainment venues

Casinos

Bingo halls

These businesses must now abide by the state order, which covers social distancing, masks, sanitation and limits on the number of people allowed at a time.

The Jefferson County Health Department release does advise that even when venues are open, visitors “should wear a face covering if there is a potential of close contact with people not in their household, with rare exceptions.”

Earlier this week, Jefferson County declared a state of emergency and imposed a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew as a result of unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The curfew is in effect through June 9 and will affect some businesses’ ability to reopen.

