City Closes Two Viaducts Due to Flooding Potential from Hurricane Sally

The City of Birmingham closed the Sixth Avenue South bridge (700 block of Sixth Avenue South) and the viaduct at Messer Airport (32nd Street) on Wednesday due to the potential for heavy flooding as Hurricane Sally moved inland.

The closures provided safeguards to motorists and city employees due to the potential for flooding during heavy rains. The Sixth Avenue South bridge is currently undergoing a $2.4 million construction project to remediate flooding.

The city will provide an update when these two locations will reopen based on weather conditions.

Hurricane Sally pummeled southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle after it crossed land Wednesday morning, prompting water rescues, sapping power, dropping trees and leaving serious flooding as it crawls at an agonizingly slow pace.

In addition to the City of Birmingham closures, Department of Public Works employees continue to be proactive in cleaning storm drain inlets and clearing debris from ditches.

The locations public works crews have serviced in the last 24 hours include, but are not limited to:

4347 First Avenue South

Seventh Street and University Boulevard

Fayette Avenue at 18th Street Southwest

501 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Goldwire Street and Green Springs Avenue

Fourth Avenue South and 12th Street to 14th Street

Third Avenue North

Fifth Avenue South

Sixth Street North

Sixth Avenue South

5565 and 5525 13th Avenue South

Anyone wanting to report an area may call 311. Text updates on closed roads can be provided by texting the keyword BHMINFO to 888-777.

