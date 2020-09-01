Dr. Mark Sullivan Named Permanent Chief of Birmingham City Schools

Times staff report

The Birmingham Board of Education on Monday named Dr. Mark Sullivan school superintendent. Sullivan, a longtime education leader, was appointed during a board meeting. He has served as interim superintendent since April, when Dr. Lisa Herring became superintendent of Atlanta Schools.

Cheri Gardner, the school board representative for District 6, said it is in the best interests of the school district’s students to appoint Sullivan who has provided solid leadership as interim superintendent during challenging times.

Sullivan, 53, started his career as a classroom teacher in BCS. He has been a school principal and has held several administrative positions, including Chief of Staff for the former superintendent.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

