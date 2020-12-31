Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin tests positive for COVID-19

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin is at home recovering tonight after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the city.

Woodfin went in for a test this afternoon and received his results this evening. He is working from home, still handling matters of the city. He will continue to self-quarantine.

“COVID-19 has made its way to my doorstep. I’ve tested positive, but my symptoms are currently mild,’’ Woodfin said.

The mayor’s test came at the end of a busy day. It included a virtual press conference with Police Chief Patrick D. Smith to discuss gun violence in the city. Officials said all at the event – which was not attended by the public – wore face coverings. Later in the day the mayor hosted a teleconference where he took phone calls by himself from residents.

“Everyone, please remember that COVID is real,” he said in a statement after being tested positive. “Please be safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.’’

This story is developing.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

