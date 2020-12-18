Joe Biden Taps Michael Regan As EPA Administrator

Regan, who until now has had little name recognition outside his home state, beat out experienced contenders for the job. In recent days, he overtook California Air Resources Board chief Mary Nichols, a powerful figure who had at one point been considered the front-runner, after activists accused her of failing to address pollution in Black and Latino communities.

He worked on the EPA’s air quality and energy programs in the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations before joining the Environmental Defense Fund, where he led the politically moderate advocacy group’s efforts to reduce the effects of climate change and air pollution. In 2017, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) tapped him to lead the Department of Environmental Quality, overseeing a roughly $80 million budget.

“With Michael Regan, President-elect Biden continues adding to his historically qualified and diverse Cabinet, replacing a fossil fuel industry puppet with an experienced EPA air quality scientist, just as Gov. Cooper did when he put Regan in charge of our DEQ four years ago,” Dan Crawford, the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters’ director of governmental relations, said in a statement. “Regan has gone to bat for North Carolinians against polluters, and now the rest of the country will get to benefit from his leadership. North Carolina’s loss will be America’s gain.”

He created the Clean Energy Plan , requiring the state’s utilities to slash their output of planet-heating gases 70% below 2005 levels by 2030, and it set a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

In January, he brokered a legal settlement with utility giant Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash, the largest cleanup in U.S. history of the toxic residue that often pollutes water sources and soil.

In August, Regan rejected a key water permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a controversial natural gas conduit, calling it “an unnecessary project that poses unnecessary risks to our environment.”

“He’s an incredibly talented young man,” James Johnson, the chairman of the environmental justice advisory board Regan created at the department in 2018, told North Carolina’s News & Observer . “He understands and respects the science behind climate change. He’s a courageous listener, not just to things he believes. He listens in a balanced way and it enables him to make informed decisions. He’s not listening just to refute, he’s listening to learn and understand alternative perspectives.”

But the Mountain Valley decision came two years after he approved permits for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a separate gas conduit that drew fierce opposition from faith groups, environmentalists and community activists, particularly in Black neighborhoods. He greenlighted construction of a gas facility in the heart of Lumbee territory, the largest indigenous tribe east of the Mississippi, without properly consulting tribal leaders.

Under his leadership, the state agency “ approved every permit application from the wood pellet industry in North Carolina despite the industry’s massive deforestation problems and failed to resolve critical environmental issues related to hog waste disposal,” according to a blog post from the Center for Economic and Policy Research’s Revolving Door Project, a watchdog group.

“Regan has failed to listen to the interests of North Carolinians,” the campaign arm of the national environmental nonprofit Friends of the Earth wrote in a tweet linking to the blog post. “He should not lead EPA.”

Advocates in the state described Regan as generally reluctant to take aggressive stances against influential industries, particularly pork and poultry producers, that enjoy strong support among state lawmakers who routinely threaten to cut the Department of Environmental Quality’s funding. As it stands, the agency’s budget shrank 34% from 2008 to 2018, and it lost 376 staff positions, research from the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project found earlier this year. And for his first two years, Republicans held a veto-proof majority in the legislature.

“He’s a good person, and I think he has the heart to do right by communities and do right by the environment in this state,” Naeema Muhammad, the organizing co-director of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network, said by phone. “But his hands have been tied up by our legislature.”

A petition she shared, which was still gaining signatures from other activists in North Carolina as of Wednesday night, pushed back against criticisms of Regan, stating: “We the undersigned hope to convey our belief that Secretary Regan would be an immensely qualified nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. We believe that he would lead it with dignity and is well positioned to help guide it into a critically important era after several years of mismanagement.”

Other names floated for the job included Heather McTeer Toney, a former southeast regional administrator under President Barack Obama who now leads the nonprofit Moms Clean Air Force; Richard Revesz, a New York University law professor and director of the school’s Institute for Policy Integrity; and Mustafa Santiago Ali, a 24-year veteran of the agency who resigned in 2017.

Until this week, Biden looked poised to name Nichols to the job.

“It’s hers to lose,” one source with knowledge of the transition team’s thinking told HuffPost earlier this month.

But lose she did, after activists charged the 75-year-old regulator with a “bleak” record on environmental justice, arguing her embrace of a cap-and-trade system to regulate emissions in California privileged polluters and hurt Black and Latino communities. That runs counter to the findings of a major study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, which this year concluded that California’s cap-and-trade system decreased local pollution in disadvantaged communities. As The New York Times reported, the accusations tanked Nichols’ candidacy.

Another factor may have been the racial makeup of Biden’s other nominees for key climate and environment positions. His first picks were Kerry and McCarthy, followed by former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his energy secretary, all of whom are white. On Wednesday, Biden signaled plans to nominate Brenda Mallory, an experienced environmental lawyer and a Black woman who works as the Southern Environmental Law Center’s regulatory affairs chief, to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Yet the council is widely seen as a sleepier and less influential post in the Cabinet. That made Gen. Lloyd Austin III, Biden’s pick for defense secretary, the most notable Black male agency chief chosen so far in a year where the nation faced a reckoning over racism, particularly the way nonwhite Americans suffer greater exposure to pollution than their white compatriots.

“No. 1, his being a Black man and No. 2, his being from eastern North Carolina… means he has a certain sensitivity that’s not inherently there,” Muhammad said of Regan.