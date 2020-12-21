Surgeon General: Black Americans’ Distrust In Vaccine Comes From History Of Medical Racism

“I know that long before COVID, there were many diseases ― hypertension, cancer, diabetes ― that were plaguing communities of color,” Adams said. “And COVID just unveiled those disparities that have been around for a long time.”

Black Americans die from COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate of white Americans; Indigenous people die at about one and a half times the rate, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s racial data dashboard . Black people account for 18% of COVID-19 deaths where race is known and are the race or ethnicity most likely to have died from the virus.

The extreme racial disparity in COVID-19 infections can be explained mostly by long-standing social, economic, environmental and health inequities that result from widespread institutional and systemic barriers such as lack of access to health care, as well as medical racism.

Many Black Americans are also essential workers during the pandemic, making it difficult for them to socially distance or stay at home, and they are more likely to use public transportation.

Nevertheless, about 35% of Black adults said they would probably or definitely not take the vaccine, according to the Kaiser Foundation’s COVID-19 vaccine monitor for December. About half of Black respondents who were hesitant about the vaccine cited as major reasons that they generally don’t trust vaccines and that they are worried the vaccine may infect them with COVID-19. The response suggested the importance of combating vaccine misinformation with messages that help earn the confidence of communities of color.

Adams said that the feeling of distrust in the vaccine among communities of color “comes from a real place.”

“I’ve talked previously about the history of the mistreatment of communities of color,” he said. “The Tuskegee experiment, the terrible treatment of Henrietta Lacks and her family and how they just took her cells without her permission.”