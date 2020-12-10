Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Would you take a coronavirus vaccine?

LISA WILSON: “No, not immediately. I would have to see how it works out and give it some time to develop because I don’t trust anything right now… I feel like this first dose of the vaccine is more of a trial to see how people react and what happens when they take it… like an experiment so I’m just a little bit skeptical of taking it right away.”

TAMEKIA FOY: “No, I would not take it. I don’t know what is in it and I’m not sure how my body and my immune system will react to it. I think I’m healthy now and I’m just not sure if it will be good for me. We’ve been in the pandemic pretty much this whole year but I think having a vaccine ready in nine months or so is just too soon when other vaccines have taken years.”

COURTNEY GULLEY: “Yes, I will. I’m definitely going to research the vaccines and the trials but I think if I can go ahead and take it now, I will. I know there will be some side effects and that can be scary but if it proves to work, then it can be good. I’m tired of not being able to see family and friends … I’ve just got COVID fatigue so I think the sooner we can get the vaccine, the better.”

JAZMINE PAYNE: “I will not take the vaccine right away. I feel like if I do, I’m being used as an experiment and what if something goes wrong? I know it is meant to help, but what if more people die from the vaccine or have long-lasting side effects? I don’t think I will get this first round of vaccines, I think I will wait [to see what happens].”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

