Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What resolutions do you have for 2021?

LINDSEY NOTO: “I work in food sales and have a couple of accounts and my goal in 2021 is to do everything I can to help my customers recover from 2020. I hope with the vaccine there will be a little less fear in people’s minds for dining out . . . try to do everything I can to help them keep their bottom line at a point so they can maintain.”

JESUS “CHUY” MENDEZ: “My establishment [is food and beverage and] I can’t sell food or make drinks if people are not back to work and back downtown . . . this pandemic has made me stay more efficient and more sharpened; and to be a better operator and I hope to continue to carry that momentum throughout 2021 and hopefully open up another concept.”

TONI SAXTON: “I don’t have any resolutions, but I look forward to spending more time with family especially since I haven’t really been able to do that with COVID. We’ve lost so much during this time… we haven’t been able to spend as much time as we’ve wanted, and my children’s grandfather just passed away from COVID . . . it has definitely taken a toll on my family and I hope we can be together more in the new year.”

DANELL CLAYTON: “I don’t have any New Year’s resolutions, but I am looking forward to prosperity, good health, wealth and finding the love of my life. [2020] has been a tough year for everyone, including myself dealing with a pandemic . . . but I just hope 2021 is a much better year and brings good vibes and positive energy all around.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

